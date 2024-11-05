Severe Rainfall Causes Flooding and Traffic Chaos Across Jakarta

Jakarta. Heavy rainfall in Jakarta and surrounding areas on Tuesday afternoon has led to flooding on multiple roads and significant traffic congestion.

The Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) reported that five roads in South Jakarta were inundated, including Jalan Kemang Utara IX, Bangka, and Mampang Prapatan, where water levels reached 30 centimeters (cm).

Other affected areas include Jalan Ciledug Raya (ITC Cipulir) in Kebayoran Lama, also at 30 cm; Jalan Darmawangsa Raya in Pulo, Kebayoran Baru, which saw water levels rise to 60 cm; and Jalan Fatmawati Raya in Cipete Utara, Kebayoran Baru, with water reaching 50 cm. Additionally, Jalan H Nawi in Gandaria Selatan, Cilandak, experienced flooding with levels of 50 cm.

Heavy rain also caused flooding on Jalan Arteri Pondok Indah, reaching 30 cm and resulting in several motorcycles stalling and needing to be pushed.



“Due to the heavy rain in Jakarta and its surroundings, flooding occurred in several locations, including the motorcycle parking area in Gandaria and the road leading to Ciledug,” said a user on X, formerly Twitter, @ferizandra.

The flooding has caused major traffic disruptions, particularly affecting access to Jalan Fatmawati and Jalan Radio Dalam, where congestion has been reported. @Radioelshinta’s X account reported that floodwaters in the Blok A area of South Jakarta reached 100 cm, causing delays in traffic.

Meanwhile, the Krukut River monitoring post has raised its alert status to level 3 since 7:00 p.m. due to rising water levels of 180 cm.



Frustrated commuters took to social media to voice their complaints about the traffic. “Stuck in traffic in a car, stuck in traffic on the bus (plus getting rained on). Is there a solution for our capital?” tweeted @NathPribady, accompanied by photos of the gridlock and long queues at a Transjakarta bus stop.

Other users, like @dearamaranth_, reported that while the Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD) remained flood-free, traffic was at a standstill.

Many netizens expressed hope that Jakarta’s new governor will tackle these longstanding issues. Residents will vote for a new governor on November 27, with candidates including Ridwan Kamil, Pramono Anung, and Dharma Pongrekun.

