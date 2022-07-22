Sharma Tells Youth to Remind World Leaders of Their Climate Commitments

COP-26 President Alok Sharma (left on screen) take a picture with the other speakers of the Y20 talkshow on sustainable and livable planet at Shangri-La Hotel in Jakarta on July 19, 2022. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Jakarta. COP26 President Alok Sharma recently told the youth to tell world leaders to deliver on their climate commitments.

Last year, around 120 world leaders —including President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo— gathered in Glasgow to discuss combating the climate crisis.

According to Sharma, these world leaders made impassioned speeches about the need to tackle climate change at the COP26 Summit.

The conference resulted in the forging of the Glasgow Climate Pact, which asks countries to revisit and strengthen their 2030 emission reduction targets to align with the Paris Agreement goal by the end of 2022.

"Looking at the audience today, I can see a vast majority of the audience today are young people. At the end of the day, the future belongs to your generation," Sharma said when virtually addressing the Y20 Summit earlier this week.

"What you need to be saying to world leaders is that they need to deliver on the promises they have made at COP26," Sharma said.

This November, the world leaders will gather for COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Sharma said that young people across the globe would watch the COP27 to see whether the leaders fulfill their promises.

"We need to work together to ensure that we are continuing to be able to say that we have kept 1.5°C alive. It matters to me, my children, you, and future generations," Sharma told the Y20 youth delegates.

"Let us make sure that we hold our leaders to account. So when we gather in Sharm El-Sheikh in less than four months from now, we are able to say that we have made progress," he added.

The final outcome of the Y20 is the Communiqué which encompasses policy recommendations made by youth for the G20 leaders. The policy recommendation also focuses on, among others, building a sustainable and livable planet.

The Y20 will announce the Communiqué tonight. The Y20 will then present the policy recommendations to President Jokowi. The Y20 hopes Jokowi can bring the Communiqué into the discussions with the world's biggest leaders at the 2022 G20 Bali Summit in November.

"Indonesia, you are hosting and presiding over the G20. There is a real opportunity as part of that discussion to make sure that we are pushing forward on all the climate commitments that we have made," Sharma said.