Shin Tae-yong Confident Indonesia Can Secure Top Four Spot After 2-0 Victory Over Saudi Arabia

Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar
November 20, 2024 | 10:21 am
SHARE
Indonesia's national team coach Shin Tae-yong (right) greets supporters after the match against Saudi Arabia in the third-round Group C 2026 World Cup Qualifiers for the Asian zone at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, Senayan, Jakarta, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. Indonesia won 2-0. (ANTARA FOTO/Rivan Awal Lingga)
Indonesia's national team coach Shin Tae-yong (right) greets supporters after the match against Saudi Arabia in the third-round Group C 2026 World Cup Qualifiers for the Asian zone at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, Senayan, Jakarta, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. Indonesia won 2-0. (ANTARA FOTO/Rivan Awal Lingga)

Jakarta. Indonesia's national team coach, Shin Tae-yong, is confident his team can secure a spot in the top four of the third round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers for the Asian zone after a 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta on Tuesday.

"By winning tonight's match, it seems like we can achieve our goal of positioning ourselves in third or fourth place," Shin said in the post-match press conference.

The 2-0 win has greatly improved Indonesia's chances of finishing in the top four. Currently, Japan leads Group C with 16 points, followed by Australia with 7 points. Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and China each have 6 points, with positions determined by goal difference.

"There are still two more matches at home, and we have a chance to make it into the top four. The players feel it, and we definitely can. Tonight’s victory is great motivation for the players to qualify for the next round," he added.

Advertisement

Marselino Ferdinan secured the win with goals in the 32nd and 57th minutes. Despite playing with 10 men after Justin Hubner's second yellow card in the 89th minute, Indonesia held their lead until the final whistle.

Shin Tae-yong is optimistic that Indonesia can break into the top four with four remaining matches, including two home games against Bahrain and China. If they finish third or fourth, Indonesia will have a chance to advance to the fourth round of qualifiers, which would bring them closer to the 2026 World Cup.

The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) Chairman Erick Thohir also aims for Indonesia to secure a top-four finish to continue their World Cup journey through the fourth round.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's head coach, Herve Renard, acknowledged Indonesia's 2-0 win, blaming his team’s lackluster performance throughout the match.

Renard attributed the loss to his team’s approach, saying they treated the match like a friendly, while Indonesia played with intensity and punished them for it. He took full responsibility for the result.

Tags:
#Sports
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Ford Targets Indonesian Market with Mustang and Bronco Launches
Tech 1 hours ago

Ford Targets Indonesian Market with Mustang and Bronco Launches

 The iconic Ford Mustang, a symbol of American muscle cars, is set to hit the Indonesian market next year.
Shin Tae-yong Confident Indonesia Can Secure Top Four Spot After 2-0 Victory Over Saudi Arabia
News 1 hours ago

Shin Tae-yong Confident Indonesia Can Secure Top Four Spot After 2-0 Victory Over Saudi Arabia

 Shin Tae-yong, is optimistic that his team can reach the top four in the third round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers for the Asian zone
Indonesia to Return Filipina Drug Convict Mary Jane Veloso to Philippines
News 1 hours ago

Indonesia to Return Filipina Drug Convict Mary Jane Veloso to Philippines

 Filipino President Marcos Jr broke the news of Mary Jane Veloso's return on Wednesday without revealing when she would be flying home.
Apple Proposes $100M Investment to Lift iPhone 16 Ban in Indonesia
Business 1 hours ago

Apple Proposes $100M Investment to Lift iPhone 16 Ban in Indonesia

 Apple has committed to investing $100 million (approximately Rp 1.57 trillion) in Indonesia to address the government’s ban on the iPhone 16
Indonesian Lawmaker Urges Arrest of Transgender Influencer Isa Zega Over Umrah Controversy
News 2 hours ago

Indonesian Lawmaker Urges Arrest of Transgender Influencer Isa Zega Over Umrah Controversy

 Instagram influencer Isa Zega, has become a hot topic of discussion among the public and members of the Indonesian Parliament.
News Index

Most Popular

Marselino Ferdinan’s Brace Leads Indonesia to 2-0 Win Over Saudi Arabia
1
Marselino Ferdinan’s Brace Leads Indonesia to 2-0 Win Over Saudi Arabia
2
Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia: Shin Tae-yong Aims for Crucial Win in World Cup Qualifier
3
Prabowo’s Directive Halts Major Infrastructure Projects
4
How A Second Trump Presidency Will Impact Indonesian Economy
5
Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia: Starting XI Revealed as Garuda Look to Bounce Back
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED