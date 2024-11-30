Shin Tae-yong Opens Up on How World Champions Argentina Inspire Indonesia as Giant Slayers

Jakarta. When Shin Tae-yong first arrived to lead the Indonesian national football team in 2019, he encountered players who, by his own account, lacked the resilience needed to compete against stronger opponents. Reflecting on the team’s transformation, the South Korean coach recalled a pivotal moment that shifted the squad's mentality from giving up easily to persevering.

“Back then, they gave up easily,” Shin revealed in a recent interview with Korean host Lee Kyung-kyu on Lee's YouTube channel. “When facing stronger teams, they wouldn’t think about winning. Instead, they would surrender and look for excuses to justify their losses.”

Fast forward to Nov. 19, 2024, under Shin’s leadership, Indonesia made history with a stunning 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in a Group C clash of the third round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium. The victory solidified Indonesia’s position in third place with six points, trailing group leaders Japan and second-placed Australia.

Rising star Marselino Ferdinan scored a brace in the match. "I picked Marselino for the senior national team when he was just 17, and now he's 20. His confidence is high, he’s brave, and his youthful energy is remarkable," Shin said.

Shin said that Marselino, who plays for Oxford United, had the potential to become a world-class player like Son Heung-min. However, Shin was concern over Marselino’s move to KMSK Deinze in Belgium, believing it hindered his development.

"But after watching him play against Saudi Arabia, I believe he still has room to grow and become an even better player," Shin added.

Shin recalled that after scoring his first goal in the match, Marselino didn’t follow his instructions to come off the pitch. When asked about being substituted, Marselino refused and promised to score again. "Are you sure? If you don’t keep your promise, I’ll take you out," Shin recalled. "But he kept his word and scored another goal in the second half."

The Indonesian national team celebrates after Marselino Ferdinan (center) scores the first goal against Saudi Arabia during the third-round Group C match of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Senayan, South Jakarta, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (Berita Satu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao).

The Turning Point Against Argentina

Shin credits much of Indonesia’s newfound grit to a landmark match against reigning world champions Argentina on June 19, 2023. Despite a 2-0 loss, the encounter proved transformative.

It is worth noting that Argentina was without Lionel Messi and fielded their "B team." Leandro Paredes and Cristian Romero scored the goals for La Albiceleste.

“Even though we lost, the players gained confidence from competing against the World Cup champions and only conceding two goals,” Shin said, recalling the mental shift the team experienced.

Since then, Indonesia has emerged as Southeast Asia’s sole representative in the third round of Asian qualifiers, defying regional expectations. They are now in contention for a coveted spot in the expanded 2026 World Cup.



However, Shin said that his players still had one major shortcoming: they struggled with direct communication.

"For example, if there’s a clear issue between them, they wouldn’t discuss it. They were afraid it would make things uncomfortable. But those issues need to be addressed so they can be fixed," he explained.

The Road to the 2026 World Cup

Indonesia’s qualification hopes hinge on finishing second in the group, which would grant them direct entry to the World Cup. With four matches remaining, Shin acknowledges the uphill battle ahead.

“It’s incredibly difficult—like a dream,” he admitted. “We need at least two wins and a draw from our final four games to keep our chances alive.”

The road ahead is grueling. In March 2025, Indonesia will face an away fixture against Australia before hosting Bahrain. In June 2025, they will play a home match against China, followed by a daunting away game against group leaders Japan.

Shin, whose contract runs through 2027, has been entrusted with leading Indonesia’s senior and U-23 squads. While his tenure has already seen significant progress, his ultimate goal is to secure Indonesia’s first-ever World Cup berth.

Under Shin’s guidance, the Garuda squad has not only improved tactically but also shed its reputation for faltering against elite opponents. The transformation is clear: Indonesia now believes it belongs on football’s biggest stage.

For now, the dream is alive—but the hardest battles still lie ahead.

