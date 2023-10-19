Thursday, October 19, 2023
Sign of Veep Candidacy?: Erick Thohir Obtains Proof of Clean Criminal Record

Stevani Wijaya
October 18, 2023 | 9:47 pm
FILE - State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir, center, speaks to the media after he was elected as the chairman of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) during a congress in Jakarta on Feb. 16, 2023. (Antara Photo)
FILE - State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir, center, speaks to the media after he was elected as the chairman of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) during a congress in Jakarta on Feb. 16, 2023. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir has sought to obtain proof of his lack of a criminal record with the National Police, an indication that he may contest the 2024 presidential election.

The General Election Commission (KPU) requires all candidates to produce the police document known as SKCK, the local acronym for a certificate of good conduct.

Police spokesman Brig. Gen. Ahmad Ramadhan confirmed on Wednesday that Erick had obtained the document through a staff member.

“It’s true [Erick] has obtained SKCK. However, I have no information about the purpose of that document,” Ahmad said.

Indonesia is gearing up for a three-way presidential election and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto is the only candidate who hasn’t announced his running mate.

Earlier in the day, Chief Security Minister Mohammad Mahfud was appointed as a veep candidate alongside former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, who was nominated for president by the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

Former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan was the first presidential candidate to have a running mate, picking National Awakening Party (PKB) Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar last month.

Erick, who is also the chairman of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI), is the early frontrunner among potential running mates according to many polls.

Prabowo was previously rumored to pick President Joko Widodo's oldest son, Girban Rakabuming Raka, as his ticket mate. However, the mayor of Solo indicated on Wednesday that he isn't a nominee by not seeking to obtain SKCK.

Registration for presidential and vice presidential candidates is open from Thursday.

