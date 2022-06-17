Siloam’s LBIMC Medical Center to Bolster Labuan Bajo’s Tourism

Siloam International Hospitals deputy president director gives her speech at the Labuan Bajo International Medical Centre (LBIMC) inauguration ceremony in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai on June 16, 2022. (BeritaSatu Photo/Aditya L Djono)

Jakarta. Siloam International Hospitals, Indonesia's largest listed hospitals operator, on Thursday, inaugurated the Labuan Bajo International Medical Centre, shortened as LBIMC, which is set to bolster the marine tourism boom in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara.

More than 100,000 foreign tourists visit the breathtaking city of Labuan Bajo every year. The bustling tourism helps give a boost to East Nusa Tenggara's economy and workforce.

"With LBIMC at the Marina Harbor and Siloam Hospitals in the heart of the city, foreign and domestic tourists can go on holidays to enjoy the beauty of Komodo National Park and Flores Island, with the certainty of comfort and good health," Siloam deputy president director Caroline Riady said in a press statement on Thursday.

"We thank the central and regional governments who have given encouragement and support, which help foster a public-private partnership with great synergy," she added.

According to Caroline, LBIMC is at the heart of the tourism complex Marina Harbor Pelabuhan Bajo and the luxurious resort Meruorah Komodo.

A ward at Labuan Bajo International Medical Centre (LBIMC). (BeritaSatu Photo)

LBIMC boasts modern facilities and provides 24-hour emergency response. All healthcare services are open to insured and corporate patients. It is also integrated with Siloam's existing networks.

"The LBIMC is built to provide international standard healthcare services for foreign tourists, hundreds of expatriates working in Labuan Bajo, and the NTT residents themselves," Caroline said.

The recently inaugurated LBIMC becomes Siloam's 75th healthcare facility. It is also Siloam's second facility built in Labuan Bajo. LBIMC will synergize with Siloam Hospitals Labuan Bajo, the city's largest hospital with 100 beds.

Siloam Hospitals Labuan Bajo is the only hospital in Labuan Bajo to have a hyperbaric chamber.

LBIMC adopts a clinical medical concept that has been running well in several locations on Bali island through the Bali International Medical Center (BIMC).

The BIMC, which is also a subsidiary of Siloam Hospitals, has been operating since July 1998.

"Congratulations to LBIMC. Thank you, Siloam, for taking part and making actual contributions to building national tourism, particularly in Bali and Labuan Bajo," Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said.

"The government appreciates initiatives that support the success of G20, B20, and other international events," he said.