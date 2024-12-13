Six Ex-Antam Executives Jailed Over Rp 3.3 Trillion Gold Scandal

May 27, 2025
Six former executives of state-owned mining company Antam attend the sentencing hearing of their corruption trial at the Central Jakarta District Court, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Adimaja)
Jakarta. Six former executives of state-owned mining company Aneka Tambang (Antam) were each sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday for their roles in a major gold-related corruption scandal that caused more than Rp 3.3 trillion ($203 million) in state losses.

The Central Jakarta District Court found that the defendants had unlawfully allowed external parties to use Antam’s gold smelting facilities, trademarks, and logo -- effectively enabling the sale of counterfeit Antam-branded gold bars.

“The defendants’ actions have caused state losses of Rp 3.31 trillion,” said Presiding Judge Dennie Arsan Fatrika during the sentencing hearing.

The convicted individuals -- all former officials of Antam’s precious metal processing and smelting division -- are:

  • Tutik Kustiningsih (Vice President, 2008–2011)
  • Herman (Vice President, 2011–2013)
  • Dody Martimbang (Senior Executive, 2013–2017)
  • Abdul Hadi Aviciena (General Manager, 2017–2019)
  • Muhammad Abi Anwar (General Manager, 2019–2020)
  • Iwan Dahlan (General Manager, 2021–2022)

In addition to prison time, each was fined Rp 750 million.

The court concluded that the six conspired with outside gold producers and jewelry store owners to access Antam’s facilities and branding without legal contracts, feasibility assessments, or approval from the company’s board of directors.

This collusion allowed unauthorized parties -- essentially Antam’s competitors -- to produce and sell gold bars under the Antam name, severely damaging the company’s reputation.

According to state auditors, the unauthorized use of Antam’s smelting facilities and processes led to significant financial losses, as no fees were paid to the government for the gold’s processing.

Several external collaborators in the scheme are being tried separately and face potential prison terms of 8 to 12 years. They include Lindawati Effendi, Suryadi Lukmantara, Suryadi Jonathan, James Tamponawas, Ho Kioen Tjay, Djudju Tanuwidjaja, and Gloria Asih Rahayu.

Prosecutors also alleged that gold smelting and refining were conducted without verifying the legal origin of the precious metals, raising concerns about links to illicit trade or money laundering -- violating Antam’s standard operating procedures.

