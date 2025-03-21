Six Indonesian Umrah Pilgrims Die in Saudi Bus Crash

Jayanty Nada Shofa
March 21, 2025 | 9:54 am
A photo illustration of a bus crash. (B1 File Photo/Muhammad Reza)
A photo illustration of a bus crash. (B1 File Photo/Muhammad Reza)

Jakarta. Six Indonesian Umrah pilgrims died in a bus crash in Saudi Arabia on Thursday afternoon local time.

According to a report received by the Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah, the bus was traveling in Wadi Qudaid (Madinah-Mecca Road). The vehicle, which had Indonesian Umrah pilgrims on board, crashed. The impact caused the bus to flip over and catch fire.

Foreign Affairs Ministry's director for citizen protection Judha Nugraha said Friday that the crash had claimed the lives of six Indonesians. Fourteen other Indonesians got injured. The wounded victims have received treatment at a local hospital. The Indonesian consulate general immediately deployed a team to the crash site and coordinated with the local authorities, as well as the bus company, among others.

"We are currently coordinating with the Religious Affairs Ministry and the victims' Umrah agency. We want to gain the full details on the victims and their families in Indonesia. We have informed their families about this incident," Judha told reporters.

Advertisement

"We would like to express our condolences for the deaths of the six Indonesian Umrah pilgrims. We will continue to help the wounded victims," Judha said.

Umrah is a voluntary pilgrimage undertaken by Muslims in Mecca. Indonesia is the world's largest Muslim-majority population and sends at least 1 million Umrah pilgrims to Mecca each year.

