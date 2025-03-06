Six Key Absentees as Indonesia Prepares for Crucial Clash with China

Jakarta. Ahead of the crucial match against China in Group C of the third round of the 2026 AFC World Cup Qualifiers, the Indonesian National Team will be without six key players.

The absence of these six players is a blow for the Indonesian National Team, which is fighting to secure its position in the standings.

The Indonesian National Team players confirmed to miss the match are:

Marselino Ferdinan – Suspension due to Yellow Card Accumulation

Marselino Ferdinan is one of the players ruled out due to yellow card accumulation. The Oxford United midfielder had previously performed impressively and was the creative engine of the Garuda squad. His absence will surely reduce the team's creativity in midfield when facing China. Advertisement Maarten Paes – Suspension due to Yellow Card Accumulation

Similar to Marselino, Maarten Paes is also unavailable due to card accumulation. The first-choice goalkeeper has been solid in recent matches. In his place, Emil Audero is expected to make his debut as Indonesia’s main goalkeeper. Ragnar Oratmangoen – Injury

Ragnar Oratmangoen, a key striker for the Garuda squad, is confirmed to be out due to injury. He is currently undergoing recovery and will miss both the China match and the game against Japan on June 10, 2025. Eliano Reijnders – Personal Reasons

Unlike the others, Eliano Reijnders will miss the match due to personal reasons. He chose to be with his wife for the birth of their child. While unexpected, the decision is respected by the coaching staff and team management. Septian Bagaskara – Injury

Septian Bagaskara, a striker from Dewa United, was initially called up. However, due to injury, he had to be replaced by Beckham Putra, who is now officially part of the squad for the match against China. Sandy Walsh – Injury

The last confirmed absentee is Sandy Walsh. The defender from Yokohama F. Marinos sustained an injury while playing for his club. PSSI officially announced that Sandy will not feature in the matches against China and Japan.

Previously, coach Patrick Kluivert had called up 32 players for a training camp in Bali starting May 26. The Indonesian National Team is scheduled to face China at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium on June 5 at 8:45 p.m., and will travel to Japan for a match on June 10 at 5:35 p.m.

Despite the absence of six players, Indonesia still boasts a promising squad depth. Several players like Emil Audero, Beckham Putra, and Stefano Lilipaly are ready to step in. Coach Patrick Kluivert is believed to have prepared a solid strategy to keep the team competitive.

Squad List:

Goalkeepers: Ernando Ari, Reza Arya, Emil Audero, Nadeo Argawinata

Defenders: Jay Idzes, Justin Hubner, Jordi Amat, Mees Hilgers, Rizky Ridho

Midfielders: Thom Haye, Ricky Kambuaya, Ivar Jenner, Joey Pelupessy, Nathan Tjoe A On, Beckham Putra Nugraha

Wingers: Yance Sayuri, Shayne Pattynama, Pratama Arhan, Calvin Verdonk, Dean James, Kevin Diks, Yakob Sayuri, Asnawi Mangkualam

Forwards: Ramadhan Sananta, Ole Romeny, Stefano Lilipaly, Rafael Struick, Egy Maulana Vikri

With 28 players ready to compete, Indonesia still has a strong chance of achieving a positive result, especially with the full support of fans at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium.

The absence of six key players certainly poses a challenge for the Indonesian National Team in their World Cup qualification journey. However, it also serves as an opportunity for other players to step up and prove themselves.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: