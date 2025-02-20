Slovak Hiker Injured on Mount Agung Rescued by SAR Team

Karangasem, Bali. A Slovak national was successfully rescued from Mount Agung in Karangasem, Bali, on Saturday morning after sustaining injuries during a hiking trip. The woman, identified as 33-year-old Iveta Jurcicova, slipped and fell while trekking with a fellow traveler and a local guide.

The incident occurred at an elevation of 2,600 meters above sea level in the Besakih area of Karangasem. According to I Gusti Ngurah Eka Wiadnyana, coordinator of the Karangasem Search and Rescue Post, the group began their ascent from Pura Pengubengan at around 11 p.m. on Friday, June 13.

“At that altitude, Iveta slipped and fell. The guide immediately contacted us, and we coordinated with the Rendang Police and military authorities to dispatch a rescue team,” Wiadnyana said.

The Denpasar Search and Rescue Office received the distress call at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, from the guide, Jero Gede Arda. A team of nine personnel from the Karangasem SAR post was deployed to Besakih shortly afterward.

The first Search and Rescue Unit (SRU 1), consisting of four SAR personnel and one local guide, began the climb at 7:30 a.m. A second unit (SRU 2), comprising five more responders from SAR, the Karangasem Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), and another guide, followed approximately 90 minutes later.

At 9:55 a.m., SRU 1 reached Jurcicova at an elevation of 1,800 meters. She was found with injuries to her left wrist, pain in the back of her head, and abrasions on her chin. After a brief medical check-up, the team assisted her in descending the mountain.

By 11:05 a.m., she had safely arrived at the Pura Pengubengan parking area, where medical personnel from the Rendang Community Health Center confirmed her condition was stable.

The rescue involved personnel from multiple agencies, including the Karangasem SAR post, local police, military, health officials, BPBD, and Mount Agung guides.

