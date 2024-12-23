Soeharto Cleared for National Hero Title After Previous Rejections: Minister

Jakarta. Former presidents Soeharto and Abdurrahman Wahid, popularly known as Gus Dur, are likely to be posthumously awarded the title of National Hero by President Prabowo Subianto’s administration, Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf said on Wednesday.

Soeharto’s previous nominations in 2010 and 2015 were blocked due to a decree issued by the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) in 1998, shortly after his resignation from power. The decree, MPR No. XI/1998, called for “strict action against corruption, collusion, and nepotism”, explicitly naming Soeharto among those to be investigated.

At the time, the MPR held the highest legislative authority in the country.

"The MPR decree was the primary obstacle, based on the documents I've reviewed. But now that the decree has been abolished, Soeharto is no longer hindered from receiving the National Hero title this year," Saifullah told reporters at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.

Advertisement

Despite the potential honor, Soeharto’s nomination has reignited public debate due to his authoritarian and militaristic rule during his three-decade presidency.

"There’s been no final decision yet. The president is expected to announce it in late October or November. But from our end, we hope to move forward with the proposal and submit it to the Board of Titles before August," Saifullah said.

The Board of Titles -- comprising academics, military officials, cultural figures, and previous award recipients -- will evaluate the proposals and provide recommendations to the president.

The combo picture shows the official photographs of President Soeharto, left, and President Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus Dur) from the State Secretariat archives.

Soeharto and Gus Dur are among dozens of figures nominated for the 2025 National Hero awards. According to the minister, nominations must originate from public aspirations at the regional level and receive approval from the respective provincial governments before reaching the Social Affairs Ministry.

Saifullah emphasized that both Soeharto and Gus Dur meet the formal criteria for the title.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: