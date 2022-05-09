NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

Passengers arrive at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Tangerang in the province of Banten on May 8, 2022. (Antara Photo/Fauzan)

Soekarno-Hatta Airport Sees Biggest Passenger Load since Pandemic

BY :HERMAN

MAY 09, 2022

Jakarta. Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang on Sunday recorded the biggest number of passengers in both arrival and departure terminals since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

There were around 150,000 passengers from 1,130 flights on the day alone, when air traffic of Idul Fitri holiday season reached its peak, according to data from the Transportation Ministry.

“This is the biggest number of air passengers since the pandemic,” Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said.

At Terminal 2 which mainly serves domestic flights, around 3,500 passengers and 10,000 bags arrived every hour, said Novie Riyanto, the director general of civil aviation.

Terminal 1 was reactivated last month to anticipate a dramatic surge in the number of air passengers during the Ramadan and Idul Fitri holidays, after a temporary closure due to the pandemic.

Terminal 3, which serves both domestic and international flights by major airlines, is estimated to receive around 54,000 passengers on Sunday.

The airport in the suburb of Jakarta began to receive more than 100,000 passengers in late March. 

But the current figures remain below the pre-pandemic levels when the number of passengers could top 200,000 at its peak.

SHARE
TAGS:
#Transportation
KEYWORDS :
Idul Fitri Holidays
Soekarno-Hatta Airport
Budi Karya Sumadi
Air Passengers
Civil Aviation
BeritaSatu Research

RELATED
TOPICS

THE LATEST

POPULAR READS

+ MORE

RECOMMENDED STORIES

NEWS

BUSINESS

LIFESTYLE

TECH

INDEX

TAGS

ABOUT US

PRIVACY POLICY

CAREERS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS


COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVERD

NEWS- BUSINESS- LIFESTYLE- TECH

INDEX- TAGS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

About Us - Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE