Soekarno-Hatta Airport Sees Biggest Passenger Load since Pandemic

Passengers arrive at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Tangerang in the province of Banten on May 8, 2022. (Antara Photo/Fauzan)

Jakarta. Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang on Sunday recorded the biggest number of passengers in both arrival and departure terminals since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

There were around 150,000 passengers from 1,130 flights on the day alone, when air traffic of Idul Fitri holiday season reached its peak, according to data from the Transportation Ministry.

“This is the biggest number of air passengers since the pandemic,” Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said.

At Terminal 2 which mainly serves domestic flights, around 3,500 passengers and 10,000 bags arrived every hour, said Novie Riyanto, the director general of civil aviation.

Terminal 1 was reactivated last month to anticipate a dramatic surge in the number of air passengers during the Ramadan and Idul Fitri holidays, after a temporary closure due to the pandemic.

Terminal 3, which serves both domestic and international flights by major airlines, is estimated to receive around 54,000 passengers on Sunday.

The airport in the suburb of Jakarta began to receive more than 100,000 passengers in late March.

But the current figures remain below the pre-pandemic levels when the number of passengers could top 200,000 at its peak.