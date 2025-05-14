Soekarno-Hatta Prepares for Return of 51,000 Hajj Pilgrims

Wahroni
June 9, 2025 | 7:28 pm
SHARE
An Indonesian hajj pilgrim stands at a hotel in Mecca on June 11, 2024. (Antara Photo/Sigid Kurniawan)
An Indonesian hajj pilgrim stands at a hotel in Mecca on June 11, 2024. (Antara Photo/Sigid Kurniawan)

Jakarta. The Soekarno-Hatta International Airport is preparing to welcome home more than 51,000 Indonesian pilgrims returning from the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, with arrivals set to begin on June 12.

Dwi Ananda Wicaksana, General Manager of Angkasa Pura Indonesia’s Soekarno-Hatta branch, said the repatriation phase will commence with pilgrims from the Jakarta-Pondok Gede (JKG) and Jakarta-Bekasi (JKS) embarkation points.

“A total of 51,314 pilgrims from these two embarkations will arrive gradually until July 10 via Garuda Indonesia and Saudia Airlines, using Terminal 2F,” Dwi said on Monday.

This year, Indonesia has been allocated a Hajj quota of 221,000 pilgrims by the Saudi government.

Advertisement
Read More:
What Is the Hajj Pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha?

Airport officials have ensured that all supporting facilities are fully operational for the return phase. This includes smooth arrival procedures, an integrated baggage handling system, and designated health service areas operated by the Center for Health Quarantine (BBKK).

“As with the departure phase, we have been preparing early to ensure a smooth return process for the pilgrims. This includes adjusting service flows and ensuring personnel and facility readiness,” Dwi added.

He hoped that the repatriation process would run seamlessly and mark a successful conclusion to this year’s Hajj journey. 

Tags:
#Transportation
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Soekarno-Hatta Prepares for Return of 51,000 Hajj Pilgrims
News 4 hours ago

Soekarno-Hatta Prepares for Return of 51,000 Hajj Pilgrims

 Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta Airport will welcome 51,000+ Hajj pilgrims starting June 12, as part of Indonesia’s 221,000 pilgrim quota.
Across Time and Sand, Spanish Muslims Recreate Historic Hajj Journey on Horseback
Lifestyle Jun 7, 2025 | 2:22 pm

Across Time and Sand, Spanish Muslims Recreate Historic Hajj Journey on Horseback

 Three Spanish Muslims traveled 5,000 miles on horseback from Andalusia to Mecca, retracing a Hajj route last used in 1491.
What Is the Hajj Pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha?
News Jun 4, 2025 | 9:59 am

What Is the Hajj Pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha?

 Hajj is Islam’s sacred pilgrimage to Mecca, required once in a lifetime. It coincides with Eid al-Adha, a global festival of faith.
719 Pilgrims Blocked Over Illegal Hajj Attempts at Jakarta Airport
News Jun 3, 2025 | 7:07 pm

719 Pilgrims Blocked Over Illegal Hajj Attempts at Jakarta Airport

 Indonesia blocks 719 unauthorized Hajj pilgrims at Soekarno-Hatta Airport for using non-Hajj visas amid long official wait times.
Thousands of Indonesian Pilgrims Barred from Hajj as Saudi Halts Special Visa Issuance
News May 31, 2025 | 1:54 pm

Thousands of Indonesian Pilgrims Barred from Hajj as Saudi Halts Special Visa Issuance

 Saudi Arabia halts furoda visa issuance for 2025 Hajj, leaving thousands of Indonesian pilgrims stranded and travel agencies counting losses
Nine Indonesians Blocked from Unauthorized Hajj Trip via Medan Airport
News May 24, 2025 | 2:02 pm

Nine Indonesians Blocked from Unauthorized Hajj Trip via Medan Airport

 Nine Indonesians were stopped at Medan Airport while trying to travel to Hajj using work visas, violating Saudi Arabia’s entry rules.
Immigration Stops 264 Indonesians Attempting Hajj with Invalid Visas
News May 22, 2025 | 12:02 pm

Immigration Stops 264 Indonesians Attempting Hajj with Invalid Visas

 Immigration at Soekarno-Hatta Airport stopped 264 Indonesians trying to perform Hajj using work and charity visas instead of Hajj visas.
Saudi Authorities Detain Indonesians Suspected of Organizing Illegal Hajj
News May 21, 2025 | 1:08 pm

Saudi Authorities Detain Indonesians Suspected of Organizing Illegal Hajj

 Three Indonesians are under investigation in Makkah for allegedly organizing unauthorized Hajj.
Woman Saves Rp 30,000 A Day to Finance Hajj Pilgrimage
News May 19, 2025 | 11:47 am

Woman Saves Rp 30,000 A Day to Finance Hajj Pilgrimage

 The government has set the Hajj pilgrimage cost arranged by the Religious Affairs Ministry at Rp 89.7 million ($5,449) per person.
The Elderly, The Poor, and The Convert: The Chosen Few Answer the Call of Hajj
Lifestyle May 14, 2025 | 11:03 am

The Elderly, The Poor, and The Convert: The Chosen Few Answer the Call of Hajj

 Poor, old, or newly converted—many Indonesians spend decades chasing the dream of Hajj. For some, 2025 is finally their moment

The Latest

Bitcoin Gains Foothold in Africa’s Largest Slum, Stirring Hopes and Risks
Tech 3 hours ago

Bitcoin Gains Foothold in Africa’s Largest Slum, Stirring Hopes and Risks

 In Kenya’s Kibera slum, residents turn to bitcoin for low-fee payments and savings, despite warnings about volatility and risks.
World Cup 2026: Indonesia Takes on Japan as AFC Faces Neutrality Scrutiny
News 3 hours ago

World Cup 2026: Indonesia Takes on Japan as AFC Faces Neutrality Scrutiny

 Indonesia faces Japan in their final Group C match Tuesday, with both teams through, but AFC’s venue decisions are stirring controversy.
LA Erupts in Chaos as Trump Deploys National Guard
News 3 hours ago

LA Erupts in Chaos as Trump Deploys National Guard

 Clashes erupt in LA as Trump sends National Guard without governor’s approval, sparking protests, arrests, and fiery street battles downtown
Soekarno-Hatta Prepares for Return of 51,000 Hajj Pilgrims
News 4 hours ago

Soekarno-Hatta Prepares for Return of 51,000 Hajj Pilgrims

 Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta Airport will welcome 51,000+ Hajj pilgrims starting June 12, as part of Indonesia’s 221,000 pilgrim quota.
Dharma Satya Sets Rp800b Capex for Palm Oil Replanting, Renewable Energy
Business 4 hours ago

Dharma Satya Sets Rp800b Capex for Palm Oil Replanting, Renewable Energy

 DSNG sets Rp800b 2025 capex for palm oil replanting, green energy, and upgrade. Company books Rp367b Q1 profit on strong CPO prices.
News Index

Most Popular

Prabowo Gifts Rolex Watches to Indonesia Football Stars After China Win
1
Prabowo Gifts Rolex Watches to Indonesia Football Stars After China Win
2
Danantara in Talks to Join Grab’s $7B GoTo Deal: Bloomberg
3
Landmark Indonesia-EU Trade Deal Concluded, Opening Path for Greater Market Access
4
‘Want It Fast? Pay Up’: KPK Exposes Extortion Methods Targeting Foreign Workers
5
Indonesia Ignores Its Middle Class in Latest Economic Stimuli: Analyst
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED