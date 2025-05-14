Soekarno-Hatta Prepares for Return of 51,000 Hajj Pilgrims

Jakarta. The Soekarno-Hatta International Airport is preparing to welcome home more than 51,000 Indonesian pilgrims returning from the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, with arrivals set to begin on June 12.

Dwi Ananda Wicaksana, General Manager of Angkasa Pura Indonesia’s Soekarno-Hatta branch, said the repatriation phase will commence with pilgrims from the Jakarta-Pondok Gede (JKG) and Jakarta-Bekasi (JKS) embarkation points.

“A total of 51,314 pilgrims from these two embarkations will arrive gradually until July 10 via Garuda Indonesia and Saudia Airlines, using Terminal 2F,” Dwi said on Monday.

This year, Indonesia has been allocated a Hajj quota of 221,000 pilgrims by the Saudi government.

Advertisement

Airport officials have ensured that all supporting facilities are fully operational for the return phase. This includes smooth arrival procedures, an integrated baggage handling system, and designated health service areas operated by the Center for Health Quarantine (BBKK).

“As with the departure phase, we have been preparing early to ensure a smooth return process for the pilgrims. This includes adjusting service flows and ensuring personnel and facility readiness,” Dwi added.

He hoped that the repatriation process would run seamlessly and mark a successful conclusion to this year’s Hajj journey.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: