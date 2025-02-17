Soekarno-Hatta Skytrain Service Disrupted Due to System Malfunction

Wahroni
February 17, 2025 | 8:43 pm
SHARE
A Skytrain train travels between Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten. The Skytrain service stopped operating due to a system malfunction, starting on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, affecting transportation between Terminals 1, 2, and 3. )ANTARA FOTO/Muhammad Iqbal)
A Skytrain train travels between Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten. The Skytrain service stopped operating due to a system malfunction, starting on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, affecting transportation between Terminals 1, 2, and 3. )ANTARA FOTO/Muhammad Iqbal)

Tangerang. The Skytrain service at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport stopped operating due to a malfunction in one of its systems. The disruption, which started on Thursday, Feb. 13, has affected transportation between Terminals 1, 2, and 3.

In response to the service interruption, the airport management has deployed dozens of buses to transport passengers between terminals.

Rio, a passenger at the airport, expressed frustration with the delay caused by the Skytrain outage. "It’s a bit slow when you're in a hurry. The Skytrain is usually more efficient in saving time," he said on Monday, at Soekarno-Hatta Airport.

Rio hopes the issue will be resolved quickly so the Skytrain can resume normal operations, adding, "The Skytrain is really helpful."

Advertisement

Other passengers, such as Hardif, also voiced their disappointment with the lack of clear communication about the disruption. "It’s a bit disappointing personally because there hasn’t been transparent information from the management to the public," he shared.

As of Monday, February 17, 2025, the Skytrain remains out of service, with no clear timeline for when operations will resume.

Tags:
#Transportation
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Ministry Checkup: One in Three Regional Leaders in Indonesia Found to Have High Cholesterol
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Ministry Checkup: One in Three Regional Leaders in Indonesia Found to Have High Cholesterol

 A recent health checkup for regional heads and deputies found that one in three officials had high cholesterol.
Xi Jinping Tells Business Leaders to Focus on Getting Rich First, Then Promote Common Prosperity
News 5 hours ago

Xi Jinping Tells Business Leaders to Focus on Getting Rich First, Then Promote Common Prosperity

 Xi Jinping assured private sector business leaders on Monday that government policies toward the private sector would remain unchanged.
Pope to Remain Hospitalized as Doctors Treat Complex Respiratory Infection
News 5 hours ago

Pope to Remain Hospitalized as Doctors Treat Complex Respiratory Infection

 Pope Francis remains hospitalized due to a complex respiratory infection, with doctors adjusting his treatment.
Soekarno-Hatta Skytrain Service Disrupted Due to System Malfunction
News 5 hours ago

Soekarno-Hatta Skytrain Service Disrupted Due to System Malfunction

 The Skytrain service at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport stopped operating due to a malfunction in one of its systems.
BNI Ranked Among Top 500 Companies in Asia Pacific by Time Magazine
Special Updates 5 hours ago

BNI Ranked Among Top 500 Companies in Asia Pacific by Time Magazine

 Bank Negara Indonesia earned a place in the top 500 companies in the Asia Pacific, ranking 282nd in the latest list by Time magazine.
News Index

Most Popular

Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Minerals Proposal that Offers Almost Nothing in Return
1
Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Minerals Proposal that Offers Almost Nothing in Return
2
Danantara to Invest $20 Billion in 35 ‘Strategic Projects’
3
Finland Urges Europe to Rearm Ukraine and Put Maximum Pressure on Russia
4
Xi Jinping Tells Business Leaders to Focus on Getting Rich First, Then Promote Common Prosperity
5
Free Nusantara Land for Foreign Embassies Still Under Consideration
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED