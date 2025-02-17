Soekarno-Hatta Skytrain Service Disrupted Due to System Malfunction

Tangerang. The Skytrain service at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport stopped operating due to a malfunction in one of its systems. The disruption, which started on Thursday, Feb. 13, has affected transportation between Terminals 1, 2, and 3.

In response to the service interruption, the airport management has deployed dozens of buses to transport passengers between terminals.

Rio, a passenger at the airport, expressed frustration with the delay caused by the Skytrain outage. "It’s a bit slow when you're in a hurry. The Skytrain is usually more efficient in saving time," he said on Monday, at Soekarno-Hatta Airport.

Rio hopes the issue will be resolved quickly so the Skytrain can resume normal operations, adding, "The Skytrain is really helpful."

Other passengers, such as Hardif, also voiced their disappointment with the lack of clear communication about the disruption. "It’s a bit disappointing personally because there hasn’t been transparent information from the management to the public," he shared.

As of Monday, February 17, 2025, the Skytrain remains out of service, with no clear timeline for when operations will resume.

