Soldier Sought for Alleged Murder Attempt on Wife

In this screen capture from video footage obtained by the Central Java Police, a man on the back of a motorcycle points a gun at Rina Wulandari in an apparent murder attempt in Semarang, Central Java, on July 18, 2022. (Videography)

Jakarta. A low-ranking army soldier has become the subject of a manhunt after his wife was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in the Central Java capital of Semarang, police said on Monday.

The suspect was identified as Lance Corporal M, who police said was the mastermind of the murder attempt on Rina Wulandari, his own wife.

The daylight attack last week was caught by a nearby security camera, which shows two men on a motorcycle approaching Rina and the person in the backseat opening fire at her.

Rina, 34, was riding a scooter after picking up her daughter from school when the attack occurred on Jalan Cemara III in Banyumanik subdistrict near her home.

She was visibly resistant and swung her bag at the attackers, before entering the home while protecting her girl.

A moment later another motorcycle with two different men passed by the same road, apparently to make sure that the attack was successful.

The video footage indicates that the four men know each other. They all have been arrested by the Central Java Police.

“The perpetrators were paid Rp 120 million [$8,000] to be shared among themselves,” Central Java Police Chief Insp. Gen. Ahmad Luthfi told a news conference in Semarang.

Police also arrested a fifth suspect believed to be the gun supplier.

“They bought a suspected homemade gun and four bullets for Rp 3 million,” the officer added.

Five suspects in the murder attempt on Rina Wulandari are presented at the Central Java Police headquarters on July 25, 2022/ (Antara Photo)

Army Chief of Staff General Dudung Abdurachman was also present at the news conference to show the military’s full support of the investigation.

A joint team of the police and the army has been deployed to hunt the husband, who was stationed at the 15th Air Defense Artillery Battalion.

Ahmad said the husband paid the hitmen when his wife was being treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds.

Indonesian Armed Forces Commander General Andika Perkasa ordered a manhunt on Sunday and said he believed the husband is the mastermind.

"The mastermind remains at large, he is the husband of the victim,” Andika said at the military headquarters in Cilangkap, East Jakarta.

“All accounts by witnesses point to the husband, Lance Corporal M, so he is the target of our manhunt," he added.

In addition to the criminal trial, the key suspect will be put in a military tribunal if arrested, Andika said.

The motive behind the murder attempts remains unclear.