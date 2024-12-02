South Jakarta Teen Arrested for Killing Father and Grandmother, Motive Still Unknown

Juan Ardya Guardiola
December 2, 2024 | 6:19 pm
South Jakarta Police spokeswoman Nurma Dewi. (Beritasatu.com/Juan Ardya)
Jakarta. A 14-year-old boy, identified as MAS, has been arrested after allegedly killing his father and grandmother and seriously injuring his mother in a violent attack in the Taman Bona Indah housing complex in Lebak Bulus, South Jakarta, on Saturday, Nov. 30.

The incident occurred early in the morning when MAS reportedly claimed to have been influenced by a disturbing "supernatural voice" before attacking his father while he was sleeping. Afterward, he stabbed his mother when she woke up and then turned on his grandmother. His mother is still in critical condition and is receiving intensive care at Fatmawati Hospital.

Following the incident, the South Jakarta Police summoned the headmaster and teachers from MAS’s school for questioning. Police spokeswoman Nurma Dewi said on Monday that the school described MAS as a well-behaved and intelligent student who interacted positively with teachers. The school said that MAS had no prior behavioral issues.

MAS is currently undergoing forensic and psychological evaluations at the South Jakarta Police station, assisted by two psychologists. His condition has reportedly improved from the initial shock, and he is now able to cooperate with investigators.

South Jakarta Police Chief Ade Rahmat Idnal said that during the investigation, MAS expressed deep regret for his actions, particularly concerning his mother’s condition.

Police also confirmed that after the evaluation, MAS will be placed in a juvenile detention facility in accordance with Indonesian child protection laws, as he is under 18. MAS is facing multiple charges, including murder (Article 338 of the Penal Code), assault resulting in death (Article 351(3)), and domestic violence (Article 44 of the Domestic Violence Law).

