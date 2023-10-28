South Korean National Arrested in Connection with Immigration Official's Death

Jakarta. A South Korean national was taken into custody on Friday as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of an immigration official who fell from an apartment building in Tangerang.

The Jakarta Police have not yet confirmed whether the Korean national is being charged with murder, as the initial investigation is still underway.

The immigration official, whose identity has not been disclosed, was discovered dead after falling from the Metro Garden Apartment in the Karang Tengah subdistrict at around 3:00 a.m., according to Chief Comr. Hengki Haryadi, director of the general crimes division at the Jakarta Police.

"We are currently investigating the case to determine whether it was a murder, homicide, suicide, or an accident," Hengki said.

Advertisement

The detainee has been identified by the initials KH and is reported to have resisted arrest.

"He allegedly threatened security guards with a knife and barricaded himself in a room. To ensure safety, we deployed a negotiation team and the bomb disposal squad, as we were uncertain about the weapons he might have had," the officer added.

KH eventually surrendered to the police, accompanied by a staff member from the Korean Embassy in Jakarta, according to Hengki.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: