South Korean National Found Dead on Bali’s Mount Agung

Denpasar. A South Korean national, identified as KDO, was found dead on Friday at the bottom of a 100-meter-deep ravine on the slopes of Mount Agung in Karangasem, Bali.

Rescue workers began searching for the 31-year-old after he was reported missing on Thursday.

“He was found dead, likely due to a fall into the 100-meter ravine. We will provide more details later. Currently, the team is still in the process of evacuation,” said I Gusti Ngurah Eka Wiadnyana, Coordinator of the Karangasem Search and Rescue (SAR) team.

The search involved personnel from the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), the Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), the Indonesian Military, the Police, and local volunteers.

The teams were divided into three groups to comb the area and successfully located the body after a day-long effort. Reports suggest that KDO had attempted to hike Mount Agung without a guide, which is against safety recommendations.

According to I Wayan Suara Arsana, public relations officer of the Pura Pasar Agung shrine, KDO parked his rented motorcycle at the temple before beginning his hike. Despite advice from staff to hire a guide for his safety, he chose to proceed alone.

Reports indicate that the South Korean Consulate had been informed that KDO began his hike on New Year’s Day. He reportedly contacted a friend in South Korea at 9:00 a.m. to share that he was climbing a mountain in Bali at an altitude of 2,000 meters above sea level.

Mount Agung, Bali’s highest peak and a sacred site for the Balinese Hindu community, is a popular yet challenging destination for hikers. However, its rugged terrain and unpredictable weather conditions make it dangerous for those who venture without proper preparation or guidance.

Local authorities continue to stress the importance of hiring experienced guides and adhering to safety protocols to prevent such tragic incidents.

