South Korean National Found Dead on Bali’s Mount Agung

Balipuspa News
January 3, 2025 | 11:49 am
SHARE
Rescue workers pull the body of a South Korean national who was found dead at the bottom of a ravine on Mount Agung in Bali, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (Balipuspa News)
Rescue workers pull the body of a South Korean national who was found dead at the bottom of a ravine on Mount Agung in Bali, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (Balipuspa News)

Denpasar. A South Korean national, identified as KDO, was found dead on Friday at the bottom of a 100-meter-deep ravine on the slopes of Mount Agung in Karangasem, Bali.

Rescue workers began searching for the 31-year-old after he was reported missing on Thursday.

“He was found dead, likely due to a fall into the 100-meter ravine. We will provide more details later. Currently, the team is still in the process of evacuation,” said I Gusti Ngurah Eka Wiadnyana, Coordinator of the Karangasem Search and Rescue (SAR) team.

The search involved personnel from the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), the Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), the Indonesian Military, the Police, and local volunteers.

The teams were divided into three groups to comb the area and successfully located the body after a day-long effort. Reports suggest that KDO had attempted to hike Mount Agung without a guide, which is against safety recommendations.

According to I Wayan Suara Arsana, public relations officer of the Pura Pasar Agung shrine, KDO parked his rented motorcycle at the temple before beginning his hike. Despite advice from staff to hire a guide for his safety, he chose to proceed alone.

Reports indicate that the South Korean Consulate had been informed that KDO began his hike on New Year’s Day. He reportedly contacted a friend in South Korea at 9:00 a.m. to share that he was climbing a mountain in Bali at an altitude of 2,000 meters above sea level.

Mount Agung, Bali’s highest peak and a sacred site for the Balinese Hindu community, is a popular yet challenging destination for hikers. However, its rugged terrain and unpredictable weather conditions make it dangerous for those who venture without proper preparation or guidance.

Local authorities continue to stress the importance of hiring experienced guides and adhering to safety protocols to prevent such tragic incidents.

Tags:
#Accident
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

31 Jakarta Police Officers Dismissed for Various Offenses
News 1 hours ago

31 Jakarta Police Officers Dismissed for Various Offenses

 An officer was dismissed for LGBT activities but police did not provide additional details about the individual cases.
South Korean National Found Dead on Bali’s Mount Agung
News 2 hours ago

South Korean National Found Dead on Bali’s Mount Agung

 Despite advice from staff to hire a guide for his safety, he chose to proceed alone.
South Korea's Impeached President Defies Warrant in Hourslong Standoff
News 3 hours ago

South Korea's Impeached President Defies Warrant in Hourslong Standoff

 A court issued a warrant for Yoon’s detention on Tuesday, but enforcing it is complicated as long as he remains in his official residence.
Year-End Holiday Records 2,497 Road Accidents, Down 14 Pct
News 3 hours ago

Year-End Holiday Records 2,497 Road Accidents, Down 14 Pct

 The death toll recorded in the recent holiday season has also dropped by 17 percent compared to 2023 figures, the police revealed.
Wuling Begins Producing EV Batteries in Indonesia
Business 4 hours ago

Wuling Begins Producing EV Batteries in Indonesia

 The battery, trademarked as MAGIC, is engineered to extend its lifetime by 60 percent compared to conventional batteries.
News Index

Most Popular

Jokowi Slams OCCRP's Corruption Nomination: 'Prove It!'
1
Jokowi Slams OCCRP's Corruption Nomination: 'Prove It!'
2
‘The Prosecutor’ Review: Donnie Yen Serves a Fun Court Action
3
Erick Thohir Cancels Rp 14 Trillion Soekarno-Hatta Airport Terminal Project
4
Foreign Affairs Ministry Investigates Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Ambassador in Nigeria
5
Tesla Explosion Near Trump Las Vegas Hotel Raises Terrorism Concerns
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED