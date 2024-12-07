South Korean President Apologizes for Attempted Martial Law Ahead of Impeachment Vote

Seoul. South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a public apology Saturday following a controversial attempt to impose martial law just hours before a crucial parliamentary vote on his impeachment.

In a brief televised address, Yoon expressed regret for the anxiety caused by his actions and pledged to accept both legal and political consequences for the declaration. He assured the public there would be no further attempts to invoke martial law. He stated he would rely on his party to determine the nation’s political path forward, including matters related to his tenure.

"The declaration of martial law was made out of my desperation. But in the course of its implementation, it caused anxiety and inconveniences to the public. I feel very sorry and truly apologize to the people who must have been shocked a lot," Yoon said.

The embattled president, who has faced low approval ratings since taking office in 2022, made the declaration Tuesday night, accusing the National Assembly of being a “den of criminals” and vowing to eliminate “shameless North Korea followers and anti-state forces.” The move sparked immediate backlash and was overturned by a unanimous parliamentary vote by early Wednesday morning, forcing Yoon to rescind the decree.

Opposition lawmakers have labeled Yoon’s actions a self-coup and are pushing for his impeachment on rebellion charges. The National Assembly, where opposition parties hold 192 of 300 seats, is set to vote on the impeachment motion Saturday afternoon. To pass, the motion requires a two-thirds majority, which would need at least eight votes from Yoon’s conservative People Power Party (PPP).

The impeachment appears increasingly likely after PPP leader Han Dong-hun, a prominent figure in a minority faction of the party, called for suspending Yoon’s constitutional powers, describing him as unfit to govern. However, the PPP as a whole remains formally opposed to impeachment, fearing that removing Yoon could plunge the party into disarray and pave the way for liberals to win a presidential by-election.

If impeached, Yoon’s powers will be suspended while the Constitutional Court deliberates whether to remove him from office—a process that could take months. If he is removed, a new presidential election must be held within 60 days.

Tuesday’s brief imposition of martial law saw special forces surround the National Assembly and military helicopters hovering overhead, a scene that alarmed South Korea’s allies, including the United States and Japan. It marked the first declaration of martial law in the country in over 40 years.

Protests erupted in Seoul after the incident, with thousands of demonstrators waving banners and chanting for Yoon’s ouster. Some even reworked lyrics of popular K-pop songs to call for his resignation. Meanwhile, smaller groups of Yoon supporters rallied near the National Assembly, opposing what they called an "unconstitutional impeachment."

In his televised address, Yoon did not directly address allegations that he ordered military counterintelligence units to detain political figures, including opposition leaders and National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik. Han Dong-hun, who accused Yoon of issuing those orders, reiterated Saturday that the president’s early resignation was “inevitable.”

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service confirmed in a closed-door briefing to lawmakers that Yoon had directed defense counterintelligence forces to target key political figures during the brief martial law period. The Defense Ministry has since suspended several high-ranking military officials, including the commander of defense counterintelligence, Yeo In-hyung, and two other senior officers involved in the deployment of troops to parliament.

Former Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun, accused of advising Yoon to impose martial law, is under a travel ban and faces a criminal investigation for rebellion. Vice Defense Minister Kim Seon Ho testified to parliament that Kim Yong Hyun gave direct orders for troop deployments, further implicating senior defense leadership in the crisis.

The impeachment vote is expected to further intensify South Korea’s political turmoil, with the future of Yoon’s presidency hanging in the balance as the nation grapples with one of its most significant political crises in decades.

