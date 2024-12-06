South Korea's Governing Party Head Supports Suspending Yoon's Powers

Associated Press
December 6, 2024 | 4:09 pm
SHARE
South Korea s ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hun, center, is surrounded by the media at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (Park Dong-ju/Yonhap via AP)
South Korea s ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hun, center, is surrounded by the media at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (Park Dong-ju/Yonhap via AP)

Seoul. South Korea’s governing party chief expressed support Friday for suspending the constitutional powers of President Yoon Suk Yeol for imposing martial law this week, in a bombshell reversal that makes Yoon’s impeachment more likely.

Opposition parties are pushing for a parliamentary vote on Yoon’s impeachment on Saturday, calling his short-lived martial law declaration an “unconstitutional, illegal rebellion or coup.” But they need support from some members of the president’s People Power Party to get the two-thirds majority required to pass the impeachment motion.

The turmoil resulting from Yoon’s nighttime martial law decree has frozen South Korean politics and caused worry among neighbors, including fellow democracy Japan, and Seoul’s top ally, the United States, as one of the strongest democracies in Asia faces a political crisis that could unseat its leader.

During a party meeting, PPP leader Han Dong-hun stressed the need to suspend Yoon’s presidential duties and power swiftly, saying he poses a “significant risk of extreme actions, like reattempting to impose martial law, which could potentially put the Republic of Korea and its citizens in great danger.”

Advertisement

Han said he had received intelligence that Yoon had ordered the country’s defense counterintelligence commander to arrest and detain unspecified key politicians based on accusations of “anti-state activities” during the brief period martial law was in force.

“It’s my judgment that an immediate suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s official duties is necessary to protect the Republic of Korea and its people,” Han said.

Impeaching Yoon would require support from 200 of the National Assembly’s 300 members. The opposition parties who jointly brought the impeachment motion have 192 seats combined. PPP has 108 lawmakers.

If Yoon is impeached, he would be suspended until the Constitutional Court rules on whether to remove him from office or restore his presidential power. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, the country’s No. 2 official, would take over presidential responsibilities.

The Defense Ministry said it suspended from duty the defense counterintelligence commander, Yeo In-hyung, who Han alleged had received orders from Yoon to detain the politicians. The ministry also suspended Lee Jin-woo, commander of the Capital Defense Command, and Kwak Jong-geun, commander of the Special Warfare Command, over their involvement in enforcing martial law.

In a closed-door briefing to lawmakers, Hong Jang-won, first deputy director of South Korea’s National Intelligence Service, said Yoon called after imposing martial law and ordered him to help the defense counterintelligence unit to detain key politicians. The targeted politicians included Han, opposition leader Lee Jae-myung and National Assembly speaker Woo Won Shik, said Kim Byung-kee, one of the lawmakers who attended the meeting. Kim said Hong told lawmakers he ignored Yoon’s orders.

The spy agency’s director, Cho Taeyong, questioned Hong’s account. Cho told reporters that such an order would have come to him, rather than Hong, and that he never received any orders from Yoon to detain politicians.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Prabowo Hosts Japanese Business Delegation to Strengthen Economic Ties
Business 29 minutes ago

Prabowo Hosts Japanese Business Delegation to Strengthen Economic Ties

 Indonesia intensifies efforts to attract Japanese investment, with President Prabowo hosting Japinda and JJC to discuss economic partnership
Golkar Open to Jokowi Joining After PDI-P Exit
News 59 minutes ago

Golkar Open to Jokowi Joining After PDI-P Exit

 The Golkar Party has signaled its willingness to welcome Indonesia’s seventh president, Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, as a member.
BPOM Head Visits Danone SN Factory, Exploring Potential Partnership to Support Government Programs
Special Updates 1 hours ago

BPOM Head Visits Danone SN Factory, Exploring Potential Partnership to Support Government Programs

 BPOM's visit to Danone SN production facility allows a firsthand examination of the company’s supply chain and production processes.
South Korea's Governing Party Head Supports Suspending Yoon's Powers
News 2 hours ago

South Korea's Governing Party Head Supports Suspending Yoon's Powers

 Impeaching Yoon would require support from 200 of the National Assembly’s 300 members.
KPK to Auction Properties, Vehicles, and Luxury Goods Seized from Disgraced Taxman Rafael Alun
News 3 hours ago

KPK to Auction Properties, Vehicles, and Luxury Goods Seized from Disgraced Taxman Rafael Alun

 Serious bidders must deposit up to Rp 9 billion, depending on the asset's value, to participate in the auction.
News Index

Most Popular

Pramono Anung Secures Outright Win in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
1
Pramono Anung Secures Outright Win in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
2
VAT Hike Threatens to Shrink Indonesia's Middle Class Further
3
BMKG Warns of Extreme Weather Risks from Siberian Cold Surge During Year-End Holidays
4
Gov’t to Enforce 12% VAT on January 1 Despite Public Opposition
5
Prabowo Calls for Cutting Overseas Travel to Save $1B from State Budget
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED