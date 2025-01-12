South Sumatra’s Manpower Department Head and Second Wife Arrested for Alleged Graft

Palembang. Prosecutors have arrested Deliar Marzoeki, head of the South Sumatra Manpower and Transmigration Department, and his second wife, Hesti, 30, in connection with corruption allegations.

Deliar is accused of extorting companies in South Sumatra for payments in exchange for the department’s work safety certificates, according to Hutamrin, head of the Palembang Prosecutors’ Office.

Hutamrin revealed on Sunday that Hesti was also detained for allegedly concealing documents related to the case.

“Our team conducted a search last night to locate evidence items. The department head’s second wife was taken into custody, and documents were seized from her,” Hutamrin told reporters in Palembang, the provincial capital.

The prosecutor declined to elaborate on Hesti’s specific role in the corruption scheme.

“She was arrested to aid the investigation and to prevent her from traveling overseas or out of town,” he added.

According to Hutamrin, Deliar allegedly demanded payments from companies and investors operating in the province in exchange for work safety certificates issued by the department.

Additionally, Deliar reportedly designated a specific company to conduct health and safety inspections, further facilitating the alleged graft.

“In issuing the certificates, the department head extorted companies and investors. They were forced to pay, or the certificates would be withheld,” Hutamrin said.

The payments were allegedly funneled into the bank account of the inspection company appointed by Deliar before being transferred to his personal accounts, the prosecutor added.

The investigation is ongoing to identify other potential suspects involved in the scheme.

“We cannot disclose further details at this time due to the active nature of the investigation. The arrests were made just yesterday, so we ask for your patience,” Hutamrin said.

