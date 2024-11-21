Sports Minister Discusses Event Collaboration with B-Universe

Jakarta. Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Dito Ariotedjo met with the management of B-Universe Media Holdings on Thursday to explore potential collaborations in sports events.

Dito was received by B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, Chief Executive Officer Rio Abdurachman, and the chief editors of the media group’s publications at the eL Building in South Jakarta.

“We discussed a range of important national and international issues during the meeting. I learned a lot from Mr. Enggar, a senior figure with extensive experience,” Dito said after the meeting.

“Mr. Enggar also shared B-Universe’s intention to feature major sports events across its media platforms, along with other related events.”

Dito expressed his support for B-Universe’s initiative to develop an ecosystem for the sports industry, one that would include small and medium businesses to promote broader economic benefits.

Dito, born Ario Bimo Nandito, became the youngest member of the cabinet when then-President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo appointed him as sports minister in April last year at the age of 32.

Newly inaugurated President Prabowo Subianto retained Dito in the position, making him the youngest minister in the current cabinet.

In addition to his ministerial role, Dito is an executive member of the Golkar Party, having previously chaired the party’s youth wing, AMPI, before his appointment as minister.

