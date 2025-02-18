Sports Minister Welcomes Collaboration with B-Universe

Juan Ardya Guardiola
February 18, 2025 | 6:29 pm
SHARE
Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Dito Ariotedjo speaks in an interview at his office in Jakarta, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Dito Ariotedjo speaks in an interview at his office in Jakarta, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Dito Ariotedjo revealed on Tuesday that his ministry is considering potential collaborations with B-Universe Media Holdings to disseminate information about the government’s youth development and sports programs nationwide.

Dito said that both parties will work together to "travel across regions" and initiate activities related to sports and youth affairs.

The minister, who has served under two presidents, underlined the crucial role of the media in ensuring that citizens across the country, including those in remote areas, are not left behind amid the accelerated development initiatives of Prabowo Subianto’s administration.

“We will travel across regions together to implement programs related to youth development and sports,” Dito said at his office in Jakarta.

Advertisement

His remarks came after receiving a delegation from B-Universe, led by Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita and CEO Rio Abdurachman. Headquartered in Pantai Indah Kapuk 2, Tangerang, B-Universe owns several media platforms, including Beritasatu.com, the Jakarta Globe, Investor.id, and Investor Daily newspaper. It also operates the entertainment channel BTV and news broadcaster Beritasatu TV.

Sports Minister Welcomes Collaboration with B-Universe
Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Dito Ariotedjo, left, receives a visit by B-Universe Media Holdings Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita at his office in Jakarta, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Joanito De Saojoao)

Dito said collaboration with the media will enable his ministry to effectively disseminate information about youth and sports programs with a nationwide reach.

“Moving forward, we will collaborate on various initiatives aimed at capacity building for young people and national sports development,” Dito said.

Tags:
#Sports
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Sports Minister Welcomes Collaboration with B-Universe
News 1 hours ago

Sports Minister Welcomes Collaboration with B-Universe

 Dito said that both parties will work together to "travel across regions" and initiate activities related to sports and youth affairs.
UAE Eyes Joint Venture with Danantara for Renewable Energy Project
Business 2 hours ago

UAE Eyes Joint Venture with Danantara for Renewable Energy Project

 An Emirati investor will invest in Indonesia’s renewable energy power generation, senior economic advisor Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan says.
Luhut Reassures Public on Danantara as Calls to Withdraw Funds from State Banks Rise
Business 4 hours ago

Luhut Reassures Public on Danantara as Calls to Withdraw Funds from State Banks Rise

 DEN Chief Luhut reassures the public about Danantara’s stability as concerns grow over calls to withdraw funds from state-owned bank
Indonesia to Develop Its Very Own DeepSeek, Luhut Says
Tech 5 hours ago

Indonesia to Develop Its Very Own DeepSeek, Luhut Says

 Senior economic advisor Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan says that a group of Indonesian young talents are working on Jakarta's version of DeepSeek.
Gov't Responds to Student Protests: Austerity Measures Won't Affect Education
News 5 hours ago

Gov't Responds to Student Protests: Austerity Measures Won't Affect Education

 Secretary of State responded to the student demonstration against the government’s budget efficiency policy, themed Indonesia Gelap.
News Index

Most Popular

Danantara to Invest $20 Billion in 35 ‘Strategic Projects’
1
Danantara to Invest $20 Billion in 35 ‘Strategic Projects’
2
Xi Jinping Tells Business Leaders to Focus on Getting Rich First, Then Promote Common Prosperity
3
Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Minerals Proposal that Offers Almost Nothing in Return
4
Finland Urges Europe to Rearm Ukraine and Put Maximum Pressure on Russia
5
Indonesia's Parliament Set to Approve Revised Mining Law
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED