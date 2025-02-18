Sports Minister Welcomes Collaboration with B-Universe

Jakarta. Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Dito Ariotedjo revealed on Tuesday that his ministry is considering potential collaborations with B-Universe Media Holdings to disseminate information about the government’s youth development and sports programs nationwide.

Dito said that both parties will work together to "travel across regions" and initiate activities related to sports and youth affairs.

The minister, who has served under two presidents, underlined the crucial role of the media in ensuring that citizens across the country, including those in remote areas, are not left behind amid the accelerated development initiatives of Prabowo Subianto’s administration.

“We will travel across regions together to implement programs related to youth development and sports,” Dito said at his office in Jakarta.

His remarks came after receiving a delegation from B-Universe, led by Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita and CEO Rio Abdurachman. Headquartered in Pantai Indah Kapuk 2, Tangerang, B-Universe owns several media platforms, including Beritasatu.com, the Jakarta Globe, Investor.id, and Investor Daily newspaper. It also operates the entertainment channel BTV and news broadcaster Beritasatu TV.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Dito Ariotedjo, left, receives a visit by B-Universe Media Holdings Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita at his office in Jakarta, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Joanito De Saojoao)

Dito said collaboration with the media will enable his ministry to effectively disseminate information about youth and sports programs with a nationwide reach.

“Moving forward, we will collaborate on various initiatives aimed at capacity building for young people and national sports development,” Dito said.

