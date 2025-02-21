'Stairlift, Not Escalator': Gov’t Addresses Public Concern Over Macron’s Borobudur Tour

Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar
May 26, 2025 | 4:50 pm
Buddhist monk stands in front of Borobudur Temple after pradakshina ritual at the Borobudur Temple in Central Java, on May 26, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Buddhist monk stands in front of Borobudur Temple after pradakshina ritual at the Borobudur Temple in Central Java, on May 26, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. The Presidential Communication Office (PCO) has clarified plans to install a stairlift at the Borobudur Temple in Magelang ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s official visit later this month. The announcement comes after rumors about installing an escalator at the heritage site led to public concern.

Hasan Nasbi, head of the PCO, said the government is preparing a stairlift, not an escalator, as part of accessibility improvements for Macron’s visit, during which he will be accompanied by President Prabowo Subianto.

“The government is setting up several facilities to facilitate President Macron’s visit to Borobudur,” Hasan said at the PCO office in Jakarta on Monday.

To accommodate the visit, officials will provide a ramp and the stairlift, a mechanical device typically used in homes to help people ascend stairs easily. Hasan said climbing Borobudur’s 12-tier stairway in formal attire during a short official visit would be impractical and exhausting.

France's Macron to Visit Indonesia in May for Critical Mineral, Food Investment

“From level 5 to level 7 or 8, we plan to use the stairlift lift to save time and ensure the visit proceeds smoothly. Climbing all 12 levels on foot can cause sweating and fatigue, which is not ideal for a state visit,” Hasan explained.

Hasan stressed that the installation would not damage Borobudur’s status as a national cultural heritage site. The project will be closely supervised by the Cultural Affairs Ministry to ensure preservation.

Minister Fadli Zon said all development work at Borobudur would protect its cultural integrity. He also said the new facilities are designed to improve accessibility, particularly for visitors with disabilities.

“This supports inclusivity,” Fadli Zon said at the parliamentary complex in Jakarta on Monday.

Public Works Minister Dody Hanggodo confirmed that infrastructure in and around the Borobudur area is fully functional and well-prepared for the visit.

“During my inspection, I saw that the management has prepared many things, such as small layoffs at the peak, where I was not allowed to enter. Banners have also been set up,” Dody said during a press conference at his office on Monday.

