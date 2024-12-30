State Secretary Denies Cabinet Reshuffle Rumors

Ichsan Ali
June 10, 2025 | 2:30 pm
President Prabowo Subianto (center) takes a photo with his ministers and the government body heads of the Red and White Cabinet at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak A)
President Prabowo Subianto (center) takes a photo with his ministers and the government body heads of the Red and White Cabinet at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak A)

Jakarta. State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi denied Tuesday that President Prabowo Subianto had plans to hold a cabinet shake-up, be it in the near future or later this year.

Prasetyo said that the government, to this day, was still focused on making sure that its programs align with what Prabowo had envisioned. The Merah Putih ("Red and White") Cabinet members also currently have many tasks at hand, according to Prasetyo, as he asked the press to pay attention to other issues instead. 

"There are no plans for a reshuffle to date," Prasetyo told reporters at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday.

"However, we will continue to evaluate the performance of all ministries and government agencies," Prasetyo said.

The state secretary also shut down rumors of Prabowo replacing his ministers in November.

"There is no such plan. Everyone is focused on their respective sectors ... be it mineral resources, forestry, or even tourism," Prasetyo said.

Prabowo, who only rose to power in October, had only held a cabinet shake-up once. Academic Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro stepped down from his position as the higher education minister in February. Nanoscience professor Brian Yuliarto has taken over his role since then. Many of Prabowo's members have also been subject to reshuffle 2.0 rumors over the past months. Just last week, State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir denied rumors of him quitting the government.

'I Have No Plans to Resign': Senior Minister Airlangga

