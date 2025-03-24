State Toll Road Operator Offers 20% Discount for Ramadan Travelers

Jakarta. State-owned toll road operator Jasa Marga is offering a 20 percent discount for travelers during the peak holiday season before and during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr celebrations. The discount will only be available for eight days on several sections of the Trans Java and Trans Sumatra toll roads.

Jasa Marga’s Corporate Communication and Community Development Group Head, Lisye Octaviana, said the policy is implemented to distribute traffic flow, reduce congestion, and provide cost efficiency for toll road users.

“There are seven toll sections in Trans Java and Trans Sumatra that will receive discounts, and this only applies for continuous journeys. It is hoped that this will help smooth traffic flow and reduce travel costs,” said Lisye in an official statement on Sunday.

Here are the details of the 20% toll discount:

Advertisement

A. During the Homecoming Period:

March 24, 05:00 a.m., – March 26, 05:00 a.m., for Jasa Marga Group and Non-Jasa Marga Group toll sections (Cikopo-Palimanan, Kanci-Pejagan, Pejagan-Pemalang, Pemalang-Batang). March 26, 05:00 a.m., – March 28, 05:00 a.m., specifically for Jasa Marga Group toll sections.

Discounted Toll Rates:

Class I: Rp 440,000 → Rp 352,000 (savings of Rp 88,000) Class II & III: Rp 679,500 → Rp 543,600 (savings of Rp 135,900) Class IV & V: Rp 894,500 → Rp 715,600 (savings of Rp 178,900)

From March 26-28, the discount is only applicable to Jasa Marga Group toll sections:

Class I: Rp 440,000 → Rp 408,500 (savings of Rp 31,500) Class II & III: Rp 679,500 → Rp 632,300 (savings of Rp 47,200) Class IV & V: Rp 894,500 → Rp 830,500 (savings of Rp 64,000)

B. During the Return Trip Period:

April 3, 05:00 a.m., – April 5, 05:00 a.m. April 8, 05:00 a.m., – April 10, 05:00 a.m.

This toll discount applies for journeys from Semarang at the Kalikangkung Toll Gate towards Jakarta at the Cikampek Utama toll gate, with the following details:

Class I: Rp 440,000 → Rp 352,000 (savings of Rp 88,000) Class II & III: Rp 679,500 → Rp 543,600 (savings of Rp 135,900) Class IV & V: Rp 894,500 → Rp 715,600 (savings of Rp 178,900)

Lisye reminded toll road users to pay attention to all requirements for a more efficient and safe journey.

“We urge users to ensure that their electronic money balance is sufficient before traveling to avoid any issues during tap-in and tap-out,” she added.

To avoid congestion, Jasa Marga recommends that travelers schedule their trips to avoid peak hours. Road users are also encouraged to use the Travoy app to monitor traffic conditions and real-time toll discount information.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: