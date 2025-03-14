Stephen Curry Becomes First NBA Player to Hit 4,000 Three-Pointers

San Francisco. Stephen Curry made history again, becoming the first NBA player to hit 4,000 career 3-pointers. The Golden State Warriors star reached the milestone Thursday night against the Sacramento Kings, just one day before his 37th birthday.

Curry’s record-breaking shot came in the third quarter when he drained a deep 3 from the right wing off a pass from Moses Moody. The Chase Center crowd erupted as a tribute video played, featuring former Warriors big man Andris Biedrins, who assisted on Curry’s first career 3-pointer back in 2009.

“I had an emotional moment on the bench when I saw him,” Curry said. “That was my vet during my rookie year. It’s crazy to think back from the first one to 4,000.”

Curry entered the game needing just two more 3s to hit the milestone. He sank his first in the opening quarter but missed his next two attempts before finally securing No. 4,000 in the second half.

“I could feel the energy from the crowd after I made the first one,” Curry said. “It was an adrenaline rush.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr joked about how to celebrate Curry’s achievement. “What do you get the guy who has everything? Maybe I’ll give him a day off,” Kerr said with a smile.

The Warriors gifted Curry and his teammates commemorative black T-shirts marking the milestone. The achievement comes just days after Curry became the 26th player in NBA history to score 25,000 career points.

Curry has revolutionized the game with his long-range shooting. Kings coach Doug Christie recalled when Reggie Miller’s record of 2,560 3-pointers seemed untouchable.

“Now we’re talking about 4,000,” Christie said. “Steph has changed the game in ways we never imagined.”

Curry first broke Ray Allen’s record of 2,973 made 3s in December 2021. While his 4,000-mark is unmatched, other players are chasing him. Clippers guard James Harden has 3,127 career 3s, while Bucks star Damian Lillard has 2,794.

Portland coach Chauncey Billups, who once played alongside a young Curry on Team USA, marveled at his development.

“He was already special at 21,” Billups said. “His work ethic is incredible, and his journey to greatness has been fun to watch.”

Kerr was asked what’s next for his superstar. “8,000?” he joked.

Curry laughed. “I don’t think he wants to coach that long,” he said. “But I like a challenge.”

