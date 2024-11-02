Streamlined Immigration: Autogates Now Open for Foreigners with ITAS and ITAP

Jakarta. Foreign nationalsholding temporary (ITAS) and permanent residence permits (ITAP) can now use the immigration autogates at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, streamlining and speeding up the immigration process.

Acting Director General of Immigration Saffar M. Godam said that integrating the visa and residence permit issuance systems with the autogate system will enhance immigration service performance at checkpoints. Previously, autogates were accessible only to foreign nationals holding e-Visas or visa-free visits (BVK).

“Before this policy was implemented, foreign nationals holding ITAP or ITAS had to pass immigration checks at counters. Now, their experience is more streamlined, enjoyable, and efficient,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Godam noted that from January to September 2024, a total of 3,518,963 foreign nationals entered and exited Indonesia through the autogates, averaging about 390,000 foreign nationals per month.

According to him, the autogate process takes only 15 to 25 seconds per person, facilitating smoother immigration checks and contributing to a steady increase in the volume of travelers using the autogates.

There are currently 88 operating autogates at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and 120 at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport.

He further detailed that the Directorate General of Immigration has issued 134,037 temporary residence permits and 3,648 permanent residence permits as of September 2024.

Godam said improvements in public service through system digitization, particularly the optimization of autogates, will increasingly enhance the experience for ITAP and ITAS holders who are also regular travelers.

“The digitization of foreign immigration services begins with online visa applications through the evisa.imigrasi.go.id website. Additionally, biometric data collection can now be done independently through that website, eliminating the need for applicants to visit immigration offices. The same applies to residence permit extensions, which are also conducted digitally,” he explained.

Godam emphasized that the convenience provided to foreign nationals holding ITAP or ITAS does not compromise security. The face recognition technology used at the autogates ensures that everyone passing through is not on any watchlist or red notice.

“We continue to encourage efforts to attract quality foreign nationals to come to Indonesia, yielding positive impacts, especially from an economic standpoint. Our visa and residence permit policies serve as a filter while simultaneously easing the process,” he concluded.

