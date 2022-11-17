Strong Messages for Russia from “G19” in Bali

From left: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and US President Joe Biden have a chat before the opening of the G20 Summit in Bali on November 15, 2022. (Antara photo)

Bali. It was Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky who used the term G19 repeatedly in a video appearance directed to the leaders of G20 countries on their closing day of the Summit in Bali on Wednesday by excluding Russia.

But a joint declaration from the conclusion of the summit also said “most” members condemned Russia’s aggression against Ukraine in the absence of Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement

The Russian president appointed Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to lead the delegation but the latter cut short his Bali trip and left for Moscow on Tuesday.

“Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy -- constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks,” the declaration reads.

It adds that “there were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions”.

The G20 is a forum for global economic cooperation, not to “resolve security issues”, but “we acknowledge that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy”, it says.

The declaration warns Russia against “the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons”.

“The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today’s era must not be of war,” it says.

Interestingly, Kremlin was “satisfied” with the wording of the G20 Summit's final declaration.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS News Agency that Russia views the final declaration of the Bali summit as a “balanced document” and that it will also be published on the Kremlin’s website.

"Definitely," he said when asked if Russia was satisfied with the wording of the declaration.

"Different approaches and different views on the issue were taken into account and recorded in the declaration,” Peskov added.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky accused Russia of continuing with the shelling in Ukraine while the summit was taking place in Indonesia.

“Russia is told about peace, but it fires missiles in response,” Zelenskyy said in a video posted on the Ukrainian government website.

“This is the answer of Russia to Indonesia, India, China, and all other countries that talked about the need to end the war. Russia is telling the world that it wants to continue. Now it is time for the world to answer,” he added.