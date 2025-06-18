Student Enrollment in Jakarta Public Schools Hits Overcapacity

Ichsan Ali
June 18, 2025 | 3:20 pm
Students do their assignments at an elementary school in Jakarta on May 28, 2025. (Antara Photo/Sulthony Hasanuddin)
Students do their assignments at an elementary school in Jakarta on May 28, 2025. (Antara Photo/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

Jakarta. The number of student applicants for public schools in Jakarta for the 2025/2026 academic year soared to 277,231 as of the 8:00 a.m. cut-off on Wednesday, June 18, according to the Jakarta Education Agency.

This figure represents 196 percent of the available quota, which currently stands at 141,486 seats spanning from kindergarten to high school across the capital.

"Registration numbers far exceed our capacity each year. With only 141,486 available seats, the total number of applicants has nearly doubled the quota," said Jakarta Education Agency Secretary Taga Radja Gah during a press briefing on Wednesday.

So far, about 120,266 students, or roughly 85 percent of applicants, have been accepted into public schools.

Read More:
Privacy Breach? Teachers in West Java High School Require Students to Take Pregnancy Tests

Despite the high demand, the registration process has been running smoothly, Taga noted, aside from expected traffic spikes on the system during the opening day on Monday, June 16.

To assist the public, the agency has opened 11 regional help centers and designated every public school in Jakarta as a support post. “Our main helpdesk is on the fifth floor of the Education Agency office. We’ve also set up regional posts at the city level,” Taga said.

The Education Agency has also partnered with the Jakarta Population and Civil Registry Agency to address common issues related to population data during the registration process. "Most problems arise from documentation. The civil agency has been very helpful in deploying staff at all our registration posts,” he added.

