Students Force Justice Minister Out of His Car amid Protests against Military Law Revisions

Jakarta. Dozens of students blockaded the car carrying Justice Minister Supratman Andi Agtas at the entrance of the legislature compound on Wednesday, demanding he step out and join their protest against proposed amendments to the military law.

The demonstrators, primarily from Jakarta’s Trisakti University, voiced strong opposition to the revisions, particularly those that would allow active military officers to occupy a wider range of civilian positions. As tensions escalated, students surrounded the minister’s vehicle, urging him to step out, with one even removing the car’s license plate in a show of defiance.

Despite efforts from Supratman’s aides to defuse the situation, the students remained resolute, preventing the car from moving. Eventually, the minister emerged from the vehicle and approached the larger crowd, accompanied by his security detail. Addressing the protesters, he acknowledged their concerns and assured them that he would relay their demands to lawmakers.

"I have met with the leaders of Trisakti University students and listened to their demands regarding the ongoing discussions on the military law," Supratman told the crowd. "As the justice minister, I will communicate your concerns to the House of Representatives leadership and the members of Commission I."

A student representative reaffirmed their commitment to resisting the amendments, emphasizing that their protest would continue. "Mr. Supratman has told us that he could take our criticisms and demands, but Trisakti students will persist in opposing this amendment. We will not negotiate or enter discussions with lawmakers inside the building," the rally coordinator said.

The amendments under discussion by government officials and members of the House’s Commission I on Defense and Foreign Affairs propose significant changes, including an expansion of civilian roles for active-duty military officers from 10 to 15 state agencies. They also seek to extend the retirement age of military officers from 58 to 60 and enhance the command structure of the Armed Forces, the Defense Ministry, and the Presidential Office.

Democracy activists have voiced strong concerns over these revisions, warning that they could weaken civilian oversight and risk a return to military dominance reminiscent of the authoritarian rule of former President Soeharto.

