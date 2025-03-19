Students Force Justice Minister Out of His Car amid Protests against Military Law Revisions

Yustinus Paat
March 19, 2025 | 10:37 pm
SHARE
Justice Minister Supratman Andi Agtas, center, is escorted by Trisakti University students during a rally against the amendment of the military law at the legislature compound in Jakarta, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Yustinus Paat)
Justice Minister Supratman Andi Agtas, center, is escorted by Trisakti University students during a rally against the amendment of the military law at the legislature compound in Jakarta, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Yustinus Paat)

Jakarta. Dozens of students blockaded the car carrying Justice Minister Supratman Andi Agtas at the entrance of the legislature compound on Wednesday, demanding he step out and join their protest against proposed amendments to the military law.

The demonstrators, primarily from Jakarta’s Trisakti University, voiced strong opposition to the revisions, particularly those that would allow active military officers to occupy a wider range of civilian positions. As tensions escalated, students surrounded the minister’s vehicle, urging him to step out, with one even removing the car’s license plate in a show of defiance.

Despite efforts from Supratman’s aides to defuse the situation, the students remained resolute, preventing the car from moving. Eventually, the minister emerged from the vehicle and approached the larger crowd, accompanied by his security detail. Addressing the protesters, he acknowledged their concerns and assured them that he would relay their demands to lawmakers.

"I have met with the leaders of Trisakti University students and listened to their demands regarding the ongoing discussions on the military law," Supratman told the crowd. "As the justice minister, I will communicate your concerns to the House of Representatives leadership and the members of Commission I."

Advertisement

A student representative reaffirmed their commitment to resisting the amendments, emphasizing that their protest would continue. "Mr. Supratman has told us that he could take our criticisms and demands, but Trisakti students will persist in opposing this amendment. We will not negotiate or enter discussions with lawmakers inside the building," the rally coordinator said.

The amendments under discussion by government officials and members of the House’s Commission I on Defense and Foreign Affairs propose significant changes, including an expansion of civilian roles for active-duty military officers from 10 to 15 state agencies. They also seek to extend the retirement age of military officers from 58 to 60 and enhance the command structure of the Armed Forces, the Defense Ministry, and the Presidential Office.

Democracy activists have voiced strong concerns over these revisions, warning that they could weaken civilian oversight and risk a return to military dominance reminiscent of the authoritarian rule of former President Soeharto.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Turkish Police Arrest Istanbul Mayor, a Key Erdogan Rival, as Government Crackdown Escalates
News 1 hours ago

Turkish Police Arrest Istanbul Mayor, a Key Erdogan Rival, as Government Crackdown Escalates

 Imamoglu was elected mayor of Istanbul in March 2019, a historic blow to Erdogan and the president’s Justice and Development Party.
Students Force Justice Minister Out of His Car amid Protests against Military Law Revisions
News 2 hours ago

Students Force Justice Minister Out of His Car amid Protests against Military Law Revisions

 Despite efforts from Supratman’s aides to defuse the situation, the students remained resolute, preventing the car from moving.
Travel Spending During Eid Holidays Estimated at Rp 375 Trillion
Business 3 hours ago

Travel Spending During Eid Holidays Estimated at Rp 375 Trillion

 Widiyanti cited a recent survey by her ministry, which estimates that the holiday period will see 146 million trips.
Indonesia, Russia to Have Trade Talks Ahead of Prabowo-Putin Meeting
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia, Russia to Have Trade Talks Ahead of Prabowo-Putin Meeting

 Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto and Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov will co-chair this meeting.
KB Bank Celebrates Partnership with Customers, Business Partners​​​​​​​
Special Updates 6 hours ago

KB Bank Celebrates Partnership with Customers, Business Partners​​​​​​​

 KB Bank held a series of customer gathering events to appreciate its customers and partners.
News Index

Most Popular

Breaking: IDX Halts Stock Trading After 5 Pct Drop in Benchmark Index
1
Breaking: IDX Halts Stock Trading After 5 Pct Drop in Benchmark Index
2
Jakarta Floods Submerge 29 Neighborhoods, Water Levels Reach 2.5 Meters
3
Analysts: JCI’s 5% Drop is A Warning Sign for Indonesia’s Economy
4
IDX Sinks to Lowest Since 2021 on Downgrades, Job Cuts
5
Sri Mulyani Reassures Investors on Prudent Budget Management as Stock Market Slumps
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED