The aerial photo shows police officers conducting the crime scene investigation in front of Astana Anyar police station in Bandung, West Java, shortly after a suicide bombing that kills a policeman on December 7, 2022. (Antara Photo/Raisan Al Farisi)

Suicide Bomber at Bandung Police Station Identified as Ex-Terror Convict

BY :BTV

DECEMBER 07, 2022

Bandung. The suicide bomber who carried out an attack at a police station in Bandung on Wednesday morning has been identified as Agus Sujatno, who has previously served a jail term for another attack.

“He has been jailed for four years for a role in the 2017 cooker bomb attack,” National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo told reporters in Bandung.

The May 27, 2017 attack involved two suicide bombers who use explosives planted on cookers to blow themselves at Kampung Melayu bus terminal in East Jakarta, killing three policemen.

Agus was imprisoned in the high-security island prison of Nusakambangan off Central Java and released last October.

“After the crime scene investigation, the police managed to identify the perpetrator from his fingerprints. He was identified as Agus Sujatno aka Agus Muslim,” Listyo said.

“The team will continue investigating the case and leave no stone unturned with regard to the bombing at Astana Anyar police station.” 

Listyo added that the bomber is affiliated with the shadowy terror cell named Jemaah Anshorut Daulah, or JAD.

The attack, which killed an officer and injured seven others, is confirmed to have involved a sole bomber. 

National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, center, and West Java Police Chief Suntana, right, address journalists at Astana Anyar police station in Bandung, West Java, where a suicide bombing kills a policeman on December 7, 2022. (Antara Photo/Raisan Al Farisi)
#Terrorism
Astana Anyar
Suicide bombing
Terrorism
Listyo Sigit Prabowo
