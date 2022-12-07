Suicide Bomber Injures Three Policemen in Bandung

Police officers stand guard around Astanaanyar Police Station in Bandung following a suicide bomb attack that injures three service members on December 7, 2022. (Antara Photo)

Bandung. A man blew himself up and injured three policemen during a morning roll call at a police station in the West Java capital of Bandung on Wednesday.

The attack occurred at the Astana Anyar Police Station at around 8:20 a.m., an officer said.

“The man forced his way to the morning parade brandishing a gun. Our service members got away from him and then there was an explosion," Bandung Metropolitan Police Chief Aswin Sipayung told reporters.

He said the attack involved a lone bomber who died instantly at the scene.

The police station was evacuated as the investigation began. Members of the police Mobile Brigade Unit (Brimob) were seen conducting a crime scene investigation and blocking Astana Anyar road in front of the station.

The National Police confirmed that personnel from counterterror squad Detachment 88 have been deployed to the scene.

West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil visited the scene accompanied by Bandung Mayor Yana Mulyana.

"Please stay calm. The situation is under control," the governor said.