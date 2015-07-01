Sulawesi District Head Arrested for Graft Charge

The undated photo of East Kolaka District Head Andi Merya Nur on her instagram post.

Jakarta. The head of East Kolaka District in the province of Southeast Sulawesi has been arrested for corruption allegation, police said on Wednesday.

Andi Merya Nur is now being interrogated by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) at the provincial police headquarters in Kendari.

She was arrested last night along with five district officials, Southeast Sulawesi Police spokesman Chief Comr. Dolfi Kumaseh said in Kendari.

"There are six persons under questioning, including the district head and her five subordinates," Dolfi was quoted by Antara news agency as saying.

Andi was arrested by a team of KPK investigators in Rate-Rate sub-district, East Kolaka, at around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The commission has yet to announce if she and the five officials are corruption suspects.

The police spokesman said the district head will be flown to Jakarta for further questioning later today.

According to the commission, more than 300 district heads, mayors and governors have become corruption suspects since direct regional election was introduced in 2005.