Sumatran Tiger Caught on Camera Walking Near Cage Trap

The Jakarta Globe
December 27, 2024 | 1:21 pm
This video capture shows a tiger walking near a metal cage trap in West Coast Regency, Lampung Province, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (Handout)
Lampung. A full-grown Sumatran tiger was captured on a wildlife camera walking just outside an iron cage trap set up in Rawas village, West Coast Regency, Lampung province, on Wednesday.

The trap was installed following reports of tiger attacks on livestock in the area. A recent video circulating online showed a tiger dragging and feeding on a cow in the regency, raising alarm among local residents.

Local police chief Alsyahendra urged villagers to remain vigilant, as the tiger was sighted near crop fields and plantations.

“We call for community members to be cautious, especially during activities near the location, to prevent unwanted incidents," Alsyahendra told Kompas news website.

Fewer than 600 Sumatran tigers remain in the wild, making the species critically endangered. Habitat loss due to human activity and agricultural expansion, along with poaching, poses severe threats to their survival.

To address these challenges, the Indonesian government established a major tiger sanctuary in Dharmasraya, West Sumatra, in 2017. The 10-hectare sanctuary focuses on rescuing tigers from poaching and rehabilitating them for eventual release back into the wild. The facility features enclosures ranging from 54 to 2,500 square meters, designed to provide a safe environment for the tigers during rehabilitation.

Efforts are ongoing to balance conservation initiatives with public safety, as encounters between humans and wildlife become more frequent due to shrinking natural habitats.

