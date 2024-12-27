Sumatran Tiger Kills Plantation Worker in Kerumutan Forest, Riau

Riau. A plantation worker was killed by a Sumatran tiger in the Kerumutan forest area, Pelalawan Regency, Riau, on Tuesday. The tragic incident occurred in Pulau Muda Village, Teluk Meranti District.

The victim, Hadito, was a resident of Sambas Regency, West Kalimantan. He was found dead with severe wounds to his neck, chest, and back, believed to be caused by bites and scratches from the tiger. Before being discovered, Hadito had reportedly been dragged about 100 meters from the last location he was seen while going to relieve himself.

Ujang Holisudin, Head of the Technical Division of the Riau Natural Resources Conservation Agency, explained that at the time of the incident, the victim was walking to a toilet located 15 meters from the mobile camp where he had been resting.

“The victim, a man named Hadito, was a plantation worker. Based on the information we received, he was resting in a mobile or floating camp. He left the camp alone to use the toilet, which was about 15 meters away,” said Ujang.

Ujang added that the victim's coworker, Firmansyah, heard him scream and immediately ran out of the camp. The witness grabbed a flashlight and shone it in the direction of the scream, only to find that Hadito had already been dragged into a Permanent Sample Plot, located about 10 meters from the toilet area.

After the incident, Hadito's coworkers reported it to the camp coordinator, and a search was conducted. In the area near the sample plot, only the victim's trousers and mobile phone were found. His body was later discovered approximately 100 meters from the initial location, face down with serious injuries to the neck and back.

“After combing through the sample plot area for about 100 meters, the victim was found lying face down, already deceased, with bite and claw marks on the neck and upper right back. The body was then evacuated to the district clinic and taken to Teluk Meranti Health Center for examination,” Ujang said.

As part of mitigation efforts, the Riau Conservation Agency deployed its Wildlife Rescue Unit to document the incident and assess the area.

“The team found tiger tracks around the scene, indicating the presence of more than one animal. There were two Sumatran tigers, as seen from the tracks, which showed two different sizes,” he explained.

Wildlife officials in Riau also coordinated with the Teluk Meranti police and the plantation company to take preventive measures to avoid similar incidents in the future. Outreach efforts were conducted for workers, including a warning not to hunt wild prey animals that are part of the Sumatran tiger's natural diet, such as deer and wild boar.

