Supermoon Triggers Tidal Flood Alerts for Jakarta’s Coastal Residents

Widi Agustian
May 28, 2025 | 10:50 am
A man rides bicycle to cross puddles in Kali Adem Port, Muara Angke, North Jakarta. The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government mentioned that there are seven regions in North Jakarta that have the potential to be affected by tidal flooding such as Muara Angke, Muara Baru, Tegal Alur, Kali Baru, Cilincing, and Marunda. (Antara Photo/ Aprillio Akbar)
Jakarta.  The ongoing supermoon phenomenon, which began on May 24, has raised concerns over potential tidal flooding along Jakarta’s coastlines, leading authorities to issue warnings for residents, especially in North Jakarta.

The Jakarta Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) advised coastal communities to remain vigilant through May 31 as higher-than-normal tides triggered by the supermoon increase the risk of flooding.

Kristian Gottam Marudut Sihombing, head of the Disaster Data and Information Management Unit at the agency, said the supermoon causes sea levels to rise, making coastal areas more vulnerable.

“Supermoons can significantly affect sea tides, so the public needs to be aware and prepared,” Kristian said Tuesday.

Read More:
Flood Disrupts Sedyatmo Toll Road Access to Soekarno-Hatta Airport

The supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth, intensifying tidal effects and posing serious challenges for coastal communities.

He also urged residents to keep their surroundings clean to prevent clogged drainage systems, which can worsen flooding and heighten the risk of disease outbreaks.

To mitigate the impact, the Jakarta provincial government has enhanced coastal infrastructure, planted mangroves to reduce wave impact, and expanded its digital Disaster Warning System (DWS) to deliver faster, more accurate flood alerts.

“We are increasing the number of DWS devices to widen alert coverage,” Kristian added.

As a long-term strategy, Jakarta is promoting the construction of floating houses in flood-prone areas. These homes are designed to rise with water levels, reducing damage from tidal floods.

“We continue to raise public awareness to help residents understand and prepare for tidal flooding using this technology,” Kristian concluded.

