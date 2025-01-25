Supreme Court Cuts Setya Novanto’s Sentence to 12.5 Years in e-ID Graft Case

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
July 2, 2025 | 2:37 pm
SHARE
FILE - Setya Novanto speaks to journalists at the Sukamiskin Prison in Bandung, West Java, where he begins serving his 15-year sentence for corruption, Friday, May 4, 2018. (Antara Photo/Novrian Arbi)
FILE - Setya Novanto speaks to journalists at the Sukamiskin Prison in Bandung, West Java, where he begins serving his 15-year sentence for corruption, Friday, May 4, 2018. (Antara Photo/Novrian Arbi)

Jakarta. The Supreme Court has upheld the graft conviction of former House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto but reduced his prison sentence from 15 years to 12.5 years.

The ruling was issued last month but was only published on the court’s official website on Wednesday. Setya, 69, filed the judicial review in January 2020, meaning the process took nearly 2,000 days to conclude.

The panel, chaired by Justice Surya Jaya, also ordered Setya to repay Rp 49 billion ($3 million) in stolen assets or face an additional two years in prison.

The court’s online announcement did not disclose the legal reasoning behind the sentence reduction.

Advertisement

Setya was convicted in April 2018 for corruption in the national electronic ID card (e-ID) project, which caused Rp 2.3 trillion in state losses. He was found to have received kickbacks from companies awarded contracts for the project.

The scandal also led to convictions of several businessmen and senior Home Affairs Ministry officials, who were sentenced to prison terms ranging from six to 15 years.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Supreme Court Cuts Setya Novanto’s Sentence to 12.5 Years in e-ID Graft Case
News 3 hours ago

Supreme Court Cuts Setya Novanto’s Sentence to 12.5 Years in e-ID Graft Case

 Setya was convicted in 2018 for corruption in the national electronic ID card (e-ID) project, which caused Rp 2.3 trillion in state losses.
Former Indonesian Idol Star Questioned by KPK in Money Laundering Case
News Jun 19, 2025 | 11:26 am

Former Indonesian Idol Star Questioned by KPK in Money Laundering Case

 Former Indonesian Idol star Windy Yunita was questioned by KPK in a money laundering case linked to the Supreme Court.
Fugitive Paulus Tannos Fights Extradition, Clings to Foreign Citizenship
News Jun 2, 2025 | 12:01 pm

Fugitive Paulus Tannos Fights Extradition, Clings to Foreign Citizenship

 In an apparent attempt to escape prosecution, Paulus also sought to renounce his Indonesian citizenship.
Supreme Court Forms Evaluation Task Force Following Arrest of Four Judges
News Apr 14, 2025 | 5:34 pm

Supreme Court Forms Evaluation Task Force Following Arrest of Four Judges

 Judge Arif, who coordinated the scheme but did not sit on the judicial panel, demanded Rp 60 billion -- triple the defense’s initial offer.
Prabowo Promises Housing for On-Duty Judges
News Feb 19, 2025 | 6:21 pm

Prabowo Promises Housing for On-Duty Judges

 Indonesia has around 7,700 judges working across 38 provinces with a rotation system to maintain their impartiality.
Graft Fugitive Paulus Tannos Attempts to Renounce Indonesian Citizenship: Minister
News Jan 29, 2025 | 5:44 pm

Graft Fugitive Paulus Tannos Attempts to Renounce Indonesian Citizenship: Minister

 The minister revealed that Paulus had obtained a passport from Guinea-Bissau, a West African nation.
Graft Fugitive Paulus Tannos Detained by Singapore at Indonesia’s Request
News Jan 25, 2025 | 8:46 pm

Graft Fugitive Paulus Tannos Detained by Singapore at Indonesia’s Request

 The arrest is effective for 45 days, during which the Indonesian government must submit all necessary extradition documents.

The Latest

The Dalai Lama Says He Plans to Reincarnate, Ensuring the Institution Will Continue
News 36 minutes ago

The Dalai Lama Says He Plans to Reincarnate, Ensuring the Institution Will Continue

 The decision is expected to irk China, which has repeatedly said that it alone has the authority to approve the next religious leader.
Indonesia’s History Rewrite Project to Omit 1998 Mass Rapes Despite TGPF Findings
News 37 minutes ago

Indonesia’s History Rewrite Project to Omit 1998 Mass Rapes Despite TGPF Findings

 Fadli Zon says 1998 mass rapes will be excluded from Indonesia’s history rewrite, despite TGPF evidence confirming the violence.
Indonesia Hopes to Join BRICS-Backed New Development Bank
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Hopes to Join BRICS-Backed New Development Bank

 The New Development Bank (NDB) has approved $39 billion in financing for infrastructure and clean energy projects, among others.
Supreme Court Cuts Setya Novanto’s Sentence to 12.5 Years in e-ID Graft Case
News 3 hours ago

Supreme Court Cuts Setya Novanto’s Sentence to 12.5 Years in e-ID Graft Case

 Setya was convicted in 2018 for corruption in the national electronic ID card (e-ID) project, which caused Rp 2.3 trillion in state losses.
Klaten–Prambanan Toll Opens Wednesday with No Toll Fee
Business 4 hours ago

Klaten–Prambanan Toll Opens Wednesday with No Toll Fee

 With the operation of the Klaten-Prambanan segment, the total operational length of the Solo-Yogyakarta Toll Road now reaches 80.8 km.
News Index

Most Popular

Police Probe Death of Brazilian Climber Juliana Marins on Mount Rinjani
1
Police Probe Death of Brazilian Climber Juliana Marins on Mount Rinjani
2
Prosecutors Ban Nadiem Makarim From Leaving Country as Chromebook Probe Deepens
3
Garuda Indonesia to Expand Fleet, Routes as Shareholders Approve Restructuring
4
Indonesia Eases Import Rules on 10 Products to Support Industries, Growth
5
Miss Indonesia Contestant Disqualifed After Viral Pro-Israel Video
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED