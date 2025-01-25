Supreme Court Cuts Setya Novanto’s Sentence to 12.5 Years in e-ID Graft Case

Jakarta. The Supreme Court has upheld the graft conviction of former House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto but reduced his prison sentence from 15 years to 12.5 years.

The ruling was issued last month but was only published on the court’s official website on Wednesday. Setya, 69, filed the judicial review in January 2020, meaning the process took nearly 2,000 days to conclude.

The panel, chaired by Justice Surya Jaya, also ordered Setya to repay Rp 49 billion ($3 million) in stolen assets or face an additional two years in prison.

The court’s online announcement did not disclose the legal reasoning behind the sentence reduction.

Setya was convicted in April 2018 for corruption in the national electronic ID card (e-ID) project, which caused Rp 2.3 trillion in state losses. He was found to have received kickbacks from companies awarded contracts for the project.

The scandal also led to convictions of several businessmen and senior Home Affairs Ministry officials, who were sentenced to prison terms ranging from six to 15 years.

