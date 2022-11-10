Supreme Court Justice Named Graft Suspect

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission, or KPK, named a Supreme Court justice a suspect on Wednesday for allegedly taking bribes in an ongoing graft investigation which also implicates another justice, according to sources.

The new suspect is identified by the initials GS, according to people familiar with the investigation.

GS is a colleague of Justice Sudrajad Dimyati, who surrendered to the KPK in September after he was accused of taking $53,000 in bribes from two businessmen who won a civil case thanks to his help.

In addition to Sudrajat, the KPK also implicates three court registrars and two clerks in the country’s highest court in the same bribery case.

Sudrajad, the first Supreme Court justice to become a KPK suspect, has allegedly received bribes in return for a ruling favoring two businessmen Ivan Dwi Kusuma Sujanto and Heryanto Tanaka who were involved in a civil case battle with financing cooperative Intidana based in Semarang.

Both men have taken loans from the lender but somehow sought a bankruptcy ruling against Intidana. They earlier lost the case at the Semarang District Court but won the appeal at the Supreme Court.

KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri and spokesman Ali Fikri didn’t immediately respond to a request for confirmation about the naming of the new suspect.