Supreme Court Reinstates Five-Year Sentence for Former Minister Edhy Prabowo

Jakarta. A panel of three justices has reinstated a sentence of five years’ imprisonment for former maritime affairs and fisheries minister Edhy Prabowo, a Supreme Court spokesman said on Wednesday.

Edhy was convicted of corruption by the Jakarta Anti-Corruption Court in July of last year and a few months later, in response to his appeal, the Jakarta High Court added his jail term by four more years to nine, prompting him to lodge a final appeal to the Supreme Court.

The panel ruled on Monday that the verdict from the Jakarta Anti-Corruption Court must be reinstated, Andi Samsan Nganro told reporters in Jakarta.

Edhy was found guilty of taking Rp 25 billion in bribe money from businessmen in exchange for his decision to lift the ban on lobster larvae export sales and appointing a company as the sole shipment provider for the export.

But the three justices argued that Edhy had “done a good job” during his tenure and that his decision to repeal the lobster larvae export ban imposed by predecessor Susi Pudjiastuti was meant “for the prosperity of fishermen”, Andi said.

The Supreme Court panel, however, didn’t overturn the graft conviction. It orders Edhy to repay Rp 400 million in fine and restricts his constitutional right of participating in elections for two years – one year less than his original verdict.

The panel was comprised of Justice Sofyan Sitompul who presided over the case, Justice Gazalba Saleh, and Justice Sinintha Yuliansih Sibarani.

Edhy, then was also an executive with the Great Indonesia Movement (Gerindra) party, was arrested upon arrival from a Hawaii trip in November 2020, only 13 months after he was appointed as minister by President Joko Widodo.

During the Hawaii trip, Edhy and his wife spent around Rp 750 million on a Rolex watch, Tumi and LV handbags, and Old Navy clothes, according to the commission.

