Supreme Court Secretary Detained after Failed Pre-Trial Motion

Jakarta. Supreme Court Secretary Hasbi Hasan was detained by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Wednesday, two days after a judge turned down his pre-trial motion.

KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri said Hasbi is detained for the next 20 days at the commission’s detention facility in Jakarta.

Hasbi and Dadan Tri Yudianto, former commissioner of construction company Wika Beton, are accused of accepting at least Rp 11.2 billion ($735,600) in bribe money from businessmen who sought a bankruptcy ruling for the Central Java-based lending cooperative, Intidana, in an ongoing civil case at the Supreme Court.

The KPK has been investigating the alleged bribery scandal at the Supreme Court since November last year, naming at least 15 suspects including two justices in the process.

However, the graft charge against Hasbi was delivered only recently.

He sought to challenge the ongoing prosecution in a pre-trial motion but a South Jakarta District Court judge ruled on Monday that the KPK has established sufficient evidence and reasonable grounds to press charges against him.

