Supreme Court Upholds 12-Year Sentence for Ex-Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo

Jakarta. The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by former Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo and upheld his 12-year prison sentence, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) announced on Monday.

The ruling also reaffirms the financial penalties imposed on Syahrul. He is required to repay the state Rp 44.5 billion ($2.7 million) and $30,000 in stolen assets. If he fails to do so, his sentence will be extended by an additional five years.

KPK spokesman Tessa Mahardhika confirmed the verdict, saying that Syahrul’s conviction is now final and legally binding, meaning he must begin serving his prison term and pay the fines as ordered by the court.

Syahrul was found guilty of extorting his subordinates for money during his tenure as Agriculture Minister from 2020 to 2023. Several senior officials from the Agriculture Ministry testified in court, revealing that Syahrul demanded money from them to fund his personal expenses, which included overseas travels, luxury perfumes for his wife, a car for his son, and even durians and laundry bills for his family.

To fulfill his demands, his subordinates were forced to seek funds from the ministry’s subcontractors, accumulating at least Rp 44.5 billion through illicit means.

On July 11, 2024, the Central Jakarta District Court sentenced Syahrul to 10 years in prison and fined him Rp 14 billion. However, after he appealed the ruling, the Jakarta High Court not only upheld his conviction but also increased his sentence to 12 years and significantly raised his fine to Rp 44.5 billion. Following this, Syahrul took his case to the Supreme Court, which has now upheld the verdict, leaving him with no further legal options.

While the ruling is final, Syahrul still has the possibility of filing a judicial review if he can present new evidence that could support his case.

