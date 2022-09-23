NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

Suasana di lingkungan Mahkamah Agung sesudah peristiwa operasi tangkap tangan (OTT) KPK terhadap salah satu pejabat MA, Jakarta, Senin (15/2). Aktivitas kerja di MA berjalan normal meskipun KPK melakukan penggeledahan di salah satu ruangan dalam penyidikan dugaan tindak pidana korupsi terkait pengiriman putusan kasasi perkara korupsi pekerjaan pembangunan Dermaga Labuhan Haji Kabupaten Lombok Timur di Mahkamah Agung. ANTARA FOTO/Rosa Panggabean/foc/16.

Supreme Court Vows Cooperative Effort after Justice Named Graft Suspect

BY :THE JAKARTA GLOBE

SEPTEMBER 23, 2022

Jakarta. The Supreme Court on Friday promised to work cooperatively with the Corruption Eradication Commission, or KPK after Justice Sudrajad Dimyati was named a suspect for allegedly taking bribes.

Sudrajad, who is accused of accepting $53,000 in bribes from two businessmen who won a civil case thanks to his help, has met with Supreme Court leaders and agreed to turn himself over to the KPK, court spokesman Andi Samsan Nganro said in Jakarta.

Advertisement

"With regard to the criminal charges against Justice Sudrajad Dimyati, the Supreme Court will work cooperatively and allow the KPK to take the legal proceedings within its authority," Andi said in a video message.

"Mr. Sudrajad will honor the KPK summons after he was named a suspect," he added.

In addition to the justice, the KPK also implicates three court registrars and two clerks in the country’s highest court in the same bribery case.

The KPK has named 10 suspects following separate raids in Jakarta and Semarang on Thursday.

Sudrajat was mistakenly reported as one of those arrested but KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri said the justice was charged with corruption later after the day-long interrogation.

#Corruption
Supreme Court
Andi Samsan Nganro
Sudrajad Dimyati
KPK
corruption
