Surabaya Authorities Shut Down Shop for Selling Boozy Ice Cream

Achmad Ali
April 8, 2025 | 3:00 pm
This undated photo circulating on social media platforms shows the list of liquor-infused ice cream products sold at a shop in Surabaya.
Surabaya. Authorities in Surabaya have shut down a shop in the East Java capital after it was found selling alcohol-infused ice cream, a city official confirmed on Tuesday.

The closure came after the shop, located in West Surabaya, drew public attention on social media for allegedly offering ice cream flavors containing up to 40 percent alcohol.

Head of the Surabaya Municipal Police (Satpol PP), Mohammad Fikser, said his team, along with officials from the city’s Trade Department, conducted an on-site inspection to verify the reports.

“We inspected the outlet following social media reports and found that the products were indeed infused with alcohol. Some were even named after well-known liquor brands,” Fikser said.

Authorities sealed the shop for misusing its business license and selling alcohol without proper permits.

“The business owner holds a general business license, but was unable to provide any permit allowing the sale of alcohol-infused products,” he added.

Several boxes of the alcoholic ice cream were seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

While alcoholic beverages are legal in most provinces across Indonesia, their sale and distribution are heavily regulated -- limited primarily to hotels, bars, and designated tourist areas, and subject to steep taxes.

#Crime
