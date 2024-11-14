Surabaya Businessman Arrested after Forcing High School Student to Kneel and Bark Like Dog

Surabaya. A Surabaya-based businessman identified as Ivan Sugianto was arrested on Thursday after a video went viral in which he forced a high school student to kneel and bark like a dog.

Ivan was apprehended at Juanda Airport in Surabaya after police charged him under the child protection law.

East Java Police spokesman Chief Comr. Dirmanto said the investigation against Ivan involved at least 11 witnesses.

“As a result of the investigation, Ivan was named a suspect and arrested at Juanda Airport,” Dirmanto said.

The bullying incident occurred on October 21 where Ivan allegedly attended Gloria 2 Catholic High School in Surabaya and forced a student to bend and bark.

He reportedly was angered by students from the school who allegedly verbally attacked his son who studied at nearby Cita Hati High School by calling him a “dog” following a basketball game between the two schools.

Teachers and the victim’s mother tried to cool down the situation to no avail. They eventually reported Ivan to the police for violation of the child protection law.

The Financial Transaction and Analysis Reporting Center (PPATK) had earlier frozen the bank account of Valhalla Night Club owned by Ivan for alleged involvement in online gambling transactions.

After the bullying incident came under police investigation, the center also froze Ivan’s personal bank account.

Ivan has made a public apology and attempted to settle the issue with the victim's family but police continued with the legal proceedings.

