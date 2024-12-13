Surabaya Tycoon Budi Said Faces 16-Year Sentence in Gold Corruption Case

Antara
December 13, 2024 | 5:05 pm
Jakarta. Prominent businessman and Surabaya tycoon Budi Said faces a 16-year prison sentence over alleged corruption in a gold trading case involving state-owned mining company Aneka Tambang (Antam).

“We request the court to sentence the defendant, Budi Said, to 16 years in prison,” prosecutor Nurachman Adikusumo from the Attorney General's Office said during a hearing at the Jakarta Corruption Court on Friday.

In addition to the prison term, Budi was fined Rp 1 billion, with a subsidiary six-month imprisonment if the fine is not paid.

Prosecutors also demanded Budi repay the state 58.13 kilograms of Antam gold worth Rp 35.07 billion and 1,136 kilograms of gold valued at Rp 1.07 trillion ($66.7 million), based on Antam’s December 2023 production costs.

“If the defendant fails to repay within a month after the verdict becomes legally binding, his assets may be seized and auctioned to cover the compensation,” the prosecutor added.

Budi was accused of conspiring with former Antam employees Ahmad Purwanto, Endang Kumoro, and Misdianto. All three reportedly received Rp 150 million in bribes from broker Eksi Anggraeni, acting on Budi’s instructions.

Earlier, an appeals court found Eksi and her associates guilty of corruption. Eksi’s sentence was increased to 11 years in prison, a Rp 600 million fine (or six months imprisonment), and restitution of Rp 87 billion (or an additional five years in jail if unpaid). This was an increase from her initial seven-year sentence.

The other three defendants—Endang, Ahmad, and Misdianto—were each sentenced to nine years in prison, a Rp 300 million fine (or six months in jail), raised from their initial 6.5-year terms.

Budi also faces charges under the Anti-Money Laundering Law for allegedly disguising illicit proceeds, including channeling funds into a company, Bahari Sentosa Alam.

The case alleges that Budi gained an additional 58.13 kilograms of Antam gold, valued at Rp 35.07 billion, which was not reflected in sales invoices or paid for, resulting in state losses of Rp 1.07 trillion. 

Prosecutors also requested a seven-year prison sentence and a Rp 500 million fine (or three months in prison) for former Antam General Manager Abdul Hadi Aviciena for his involvement in the case.

