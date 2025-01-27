Survey Shows Sri Mulyani and Erick Thohir as the Top Performers in Prabowo’s Cabinet

Jakarta. A recent survey by Indikator Politik Indonesia shows seven key ministers from the Red and White Cabinet who performed best in the first 100 days of President Prabowo Subianto's administration. Topping the list are Finance Minister Sri Mulyani with 11.4 percent approval, followed closely by State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir at 11.2 percent, and Chief Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) at 4.8 percent.

According to Burhanuddin Muhtadi, Executive Director of Indikator Politik Indonesia, these seven ministers were the most prominent in public recognition during the survey period. Other ministers who received notable mentions include Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya (3.7 percent), Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar (3.1 percent), and Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman (2.7 percent).

The survey, which took place between Jan.16 and 21, 2025, covered 1,220 Indonesian citizens aged 17 and above. The sample, chosen through multistage random sampling, represents a wide demographic of the population. The survey boasts a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of 2.5%.

Despite some ministers receiving high recognition, the survey also revealed that many cabinet members remain less known to the public. Among those with recognition below 10 percent were Manpower Minister Yassierli (9.6 percent), Secretary of State Prasetyo Hadi (9.6 percent), and Justice Minister Supratman Andi Agtas (9.6 percent).

The survey also identified other ministers and officials with low public recognition, including Tourism Minister Widiyanti Putri (9 percent), Women and Children Empowerment Minister Arifatul Choiri Fauzi (8.8 perceny), and Higher Education, Science, and Technology Minister Satryo Soemantri Brojonegoro (8 percent).

Responding to the findings, Presidential Communications Office Spokesperson Philips J. Vermonte said the lack of widespread recognition does not reflect a lack of performance. "Not being popular does not mean they aren't working," he said during an online press conference on Monday.

Vermonte underscored that the key to evaluating ministers’ effectiveness is their relationships with their stakeholders, including key partners and institutions. While public recognition is one factor, he argued that ministers' relationships with their partners are crucial. He reassured the public that President Prabowo Subianto continues to evaluate ministers’ performances through regular cabinet meetings and evaluations.

