Swatch Wins Malaysian Suit over Watches Government Said Had LGBTQ+ Elements

Associated Press
November 25, 2024 | 6:44 pm
SHARE
FILE - A man walk pass Swatch outlet at a shopping mall in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
FILE - A man walk pass Swatch outlet at a shopping mall in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)

Kuala Lumpur. Swiss watchmaker Swatch won a suit against the Malaysian government on Monday after a court ordered the return of 172 Swatch watches that were seized last year due to designs that authorities said bore LGBT elements.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution, in an immediate response, said the government will wait for the court's full judgment before deciding whether to appeal.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court ruled that the watches were seized illegally without a warrant, the Bernama national news agency said. The court ordered the watches to be returned within 14 days and said Swatch can demand compensation if the watches were damaged, Bernama reported.

Swatch officials couldn't be immediately reached for comments.

Advertisement

Predominantly Muslim Malaysia criminalizes same-sex relationships, with punishments ranging from caning under Islamic laws to 20 years in prison for sodomy under colonial-era civil laws.

Authorities raided Swatch outlets in various malls across Malaysia in May last year, seizing watches from the Pride Collection. The watches come in various designs, some with rainbow colors on their straps and others in a choice of six single colors that correlate to the gay pride flag. Swatch contested allegations that the watches were harmful, saying they carried a message of peace and love.

A few months after the seizure, the government banned all Swatch products that contain lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer elements -- including watches, wrappers and boxes. The ban was made part of a printing law that includes distribution and possession, amid concerns that such products were detrimental to the nation’s morality. Anyone found with one could be jailed for up to three years or face a fine.

Tags:
#Culture #International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Gov't Official Named as Suspect in Online Gambling Case
News 39 minutes ago

Gov't Official Named as Suspect in Online Gambling Case

 Adhi Kismanto, an official at the Communication and Digital Affairs Ministry, has been named a suspect in the online gambling ring case
FSD and China Mobile Hong Kong Sign MOU to Promote 5G Smart Offshore Firefighting
Special Updates 55 minutes ago

FSD and China Mobile Hong Kong Sign MOU to Promote 5G Smart Offshore Firefighting

 The Fire Services Department (FSD) and the China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited (CMHK) signed an MoU in 5G smart offshore firefighting
Swatch Wins Malaysian Suit over Watches Government Said Had LGBTQ+ Elements
News 1 hours ago

Swatch Wins Malaysian Suit over Watches Government Said Had LGBTQ+ Elements

 The court ordered the watches to be returned within 14 days and said Swatch can demand compensation if the watches were damaged.
Malaysian Home Improvement Giant MR DIY Prepares $300M IPO on IDX
Business 3 hours ago

Malaysian Home Improvement Giant MR DIY Prepares $300M IPO on IDX

 Since entering the Indonesian market in 2017, MR DIY has rapidly grown, opening more than 800 stores nationwide.
Indonesia Mandates Downstream Development for Coal Mining Contract Extensions
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Mandates Downstream Development for Coal Mining Contract Extensions

 Coal mining companies seeking to extend their contracts must establish a downstream industry ecosystem, Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said
News Index

Most Popular

Transgender Influencer Isa Zega Responds to Blasphemy Allegations Amid Umrah Controversy
1
Transgender Influencer Isa Zega Responds to Blasphemy Allegations Amid Umrah Controversy
2
Canggu Too Crowded? Try Banyuwangi and Bali’s Hidden Gems in North and West
3
Philippine Vice President Publicly Threatens to Have President Assassinated
4
Rising Taxes Could Weaken Middle-Class Purchasing Power, CORE Economist Says
5
Dadang Iskandar Faces Death Penalty for Killing Fellow Officer
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED