Sweden to Contribute Up to 3 Warships to Reinforced NATO Presence in Baltic Sea

Associated Press
January 12, 2025 | 11:42 pm
SHARE
Sweden Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speaks to the Associated Press during an interview at the Estonian Knighthood House in Tallinn, Estonia, on Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
Sweden Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speaks to the Associated Press during an interview at the Estonian Knighthood House in Tallinn, Estonia, on Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Stockholm. Sweden will contribute up to three warships to a NATO effort to increase the alliance's presence in the Baltic Sea as it tries to guard against sabotage of underwater infrastructure, the government said Sunday.

The Swedish military also will contribute an ASC 890 surveillance aircraft, the government said in a statement. And the country's coast guard will contribute four ships to help monitor the Baltic, with a further seven vessels on standby.

Sweden became the Western military alliance’s 32nd member in March. It followed neighboring Finland into NATO after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The government said this will be the first time that Sweden as a NATO ally contributes armed forces to the alliance's defense and deterrence.

The decision comes as a string of incidents in the Baltic has heightened concerns about possible Russian activities in the region.

The undersea cables and pipelines that crisscross the sea link Nordic, Baltic and central European countries, promote trade, energy security and, in some cases, reduce dependence on Russian energy resources.

Ten Baltic Sea cables have been damaged since 2023, affecting Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Germany and Lithuania. At least two incidents involved ships later accused of dragging their anchors.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said at an annual security conference Sunday that Sweden is not at war, but there is also no peace, Swedish news agency TT reported.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Sweden to Contribute Up to 3 Warships to Reinforced NATO Presence in Baltic Sea
News 5 hours ago

Sweden to Contribute Up to 3 Warships to Reinforced NATO Presence in Baltic Sea

 Ten Baltic Sea cables have been damaged since 2023, affecting Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Germany and Lithuania.
New Coach Patrick Kluivert Wants to Deliver Immediate Results and Impact
News 6 hours ago

New Coach Patrick Kluivert Wants to Deliver Immediate Results and Impact

 Indonesia is currently third in Group C of the World Cup qualifying round in Asia, tied on points with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and China.
‘I Love Total Football But Let’s See,’ Patrick Kluivert on His Future Tactic for Indonesian Team
News 7 hours ago

‘I Love Total Football But Let’s See,’ Patrick Kluivert on His Future Tactic for Indonesian Team

 Kluivert promised that his tactics will prioritize attacking play, saying: “If you want to win, of course, you have to score.”
Rate of HMPV Infections in Northern China Is Declining, Health Official Says
News 9 hours ago

Rate of HMPV Infections in Northern China Is Declining, Health Official Says

 Experts say HMPV is unlike COVID-19 in that it has been around for decades and there is some built-in immunity to it.
South Sumatra’s Manpower Department Head and Second Wife Arrested for Alleged Graft
News 10 hours ago

South Sumatra’s Manpower Department Head and Second Wife Arrested for Alleged Graft

 A prosecutor revealed on Sunday that the second wife was also detained for allegedly concealing documents related to the case.
News Index

Most Popular

Chinese Economist: Indonesia’s Global Influence to Grow with BRICS Membership
1
Chinese Economist: Indonesia’s Global Influence to Grow with BRICS Membership
2
Japan to Support Indonesia’s Free Meal Program and Maritime Security Efforts
3
Greenland Leader: We Don’t Want to Be Americans, Despite Trump’s Interest in Territory
4
Protests Erupt as Maduro Claims New Term as Venezuelan President
5
President Prabowo Welcomes Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba for State Visit in Bogor
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED