Thursday, September 14, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Sydney Blanketed by Smoke for 4th Day 

Associated Press
September 14, 2023 | 1:58 pm
SHARE
A passenger ferry arrives at a wharf in Watsons Bay as a thick blanket of smoke hangs over parts of Sydney following New South Wales Rural Fire Service (RFS) hazard reduction burns in the past week, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
A passenger ferry arrives at a wharf in Watsons Bay as a thick blanket of smoke hangs over parts of Sydney following New South Wales Rural Fire Service (RFS) hazard reduction burns in the past week, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Sydney. Sydney was blanketed under thick wood smoke for a fourth consecutive day on Thursday due to hazard reduction burns in preparation for the wildfire season.

Australia’s most populous city after Melbourne has recorded some of the world’s worst air quality readings since the controlled burning of fuel loads in the surrounding landscapes began on Sunday.

Fire authorities have only carried out 14 percent of planned hazard reduction burns across New South Wales state as of this week and are attempting to catch up before what is forecast to be a hot and dry Southern Hemisphere summer.

New South Wales Rural Fire Service Inspector Ben Shepherd said the burns were suspended on Thursday and Friday because of excessive pollution levels and that Sydney’s air was expected to clear soon.

Advertisement

“It’s mostly due to the smoke,” Shepherd said of the postponements.

“For the next 48 hours, we’ll give this smoke a chance to clear without fire agencies adding additional smoke to it,” Shepherd added.

Rain had prevented burning last week and an increased fire danger due to rising temperatures and windy conditions was expected to prevent burning late next week.

The coming wildfire season across southeast Australia is expected to be the most destructive since the catastrophic Black Summer wildfires of 2019-20.

The fires killed at least 33 people including 10 firefighters, destroyed more than 3,000 hones, razed 19 million hectares (47 million acres) and displaced thousands of residents.

Medical authorities estimated more than 400 people were killed by the smoke, which enveloped major cities.

Since then, three successive La Lina weather events have brought unusually wet and mild summers.

The rain has also created larger fuel loads and frustrated authorities’ hazard reduction plans. Only a quarter of the hazard reduction target was achieved through controlled burning across New South Wales last fiscal year.

Tags:
#Environment
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

SOEs' Market Valuation Reaches $143 Billion: Minister
Business 13 minutes ago

SOEs' Market Valuation Reaches $143 Billion: Minister

 Erick Thohir said SOEs have a combined capital of Rp 3,200 trillion and a market valuation of Rp 2,200 trillion.
Sydney Blanketed by Smoke for 4th Day 
News 2 hours ago

Sydney Blanketed by Smoke for 4th Day 

 The controlled burning of fuel loads in the surrounding landscapes of Sydney began on Sunday.
Indah Kiat to Acquire 3 Million SQM of Land for New Paper Factory in Karawang
Business 2 hours ago

Indah Kiat to Acquire 3 Million SQM of Land for New Paper Factory in Karawang

 A previous filing dated March 31 revealed that the land purchase agreement with these two companies is valued at Rp 247.93 billion.
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Opinion 3 hours ago

Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?

 The global coal mining industry has been facing increasing pressure from all fronts to decarbonize. The time for Indonesia is coming.
Indonesia in Dire Need of Marriage Officiants
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Indonesia in Dire Need of Marriage Officiants

 A minister said more than 2 million wedding ceremonies occur in Indonesia every year.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia to Replace
1
Indonesia to Replace "Isa Almasih" with "Jesus Christ" 
2
Indonesia Looks Back on Tough East Asia Summit Negotiations
3
Jokowi Assures Rempang Islanders of Land and Homes for Relocation
4
Ex-Military Chief Andika Perkasa Joins Ganjar's Presidential Campaign Team
5
Indonesia, Three Other Nations Become Bridge Builders at G20 India Summit: Minister
Opini Title
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED